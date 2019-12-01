BEP International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

控 股 有 限 公 司
New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2326)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The updated information of members of the board of directors (the "Board") of New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited are set out below.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Executive Directors
Mr. Sin Lik Man (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Ms. Sun Le
Non-Executive Director
Ms. Sun Di
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Chan Kwong Fat, George
Mr. Siu Hi Lam, Alick
Dr. Ng Tze Kin, David
There are 4 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
|
|
|
Risk
|
|
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Management
|
Nomination
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Sin Lik Man
|
|
M
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Sun Le
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Sun Di
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Chan Kwong Fat, George
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Siu Hi Lam, Alick
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. Ng Tze Kin, David
|
C
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: C Chairman of the relevant Board committees
M Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 1 December 2019
