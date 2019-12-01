Log in
BEP International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

12/01/2019 | 05:08am EST

控 股 有 限 公 司

New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2326)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The updated information of members of the board of directors (the "Board") of New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited are set out below.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

Mr. Sin Lik Man (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ms. Sun Le

Non-Executive Director

Ms. Sun Di

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Chan Kwong Fat, George

Mr. Siu Hi Lam, Alick

Dr. Ng Tze Kin, David

There are 4 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Risk

Audit

Remuneration

Management

Nomination

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Sin Lik Man

M

M

Ms. Sun Le

Ms. Sun Di

Mr. Chan Kwong Fat, George

M

M

M

C

Mr. Siu Hi Lam, Alick

M

C

M

M

Dr. Ng Tze Kin, David

C

M

C

M

Notes: C Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 1 December 2019

Disclaimer

BEP International Holdings Limited published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 10:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
