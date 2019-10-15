|
BEP International : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2326)
NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a special general meeting (the "SGM") of New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at Unit 3201-09, 32nd Floor, Shui On Centre, No. 6-8 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving with or without amendments the following resolutions as an ordinary resolution of the Company. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used in this notice and the following resolution shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 16 October 2019.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
1. THAT:
the sale and purchase agreement dated 11 September 2019 entered into between BEP Power Generation Company Limited（百靈達發電有限公司）and Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Group Co., Ltd*（寧夏天元錳業集團有限公司）in relation to the sale and purchase of the entire equity interests of Ningxia Tianyuan Power Generation Company Limited*（寧夏天元發電有限公司）be hereby approved, ratified and confirmed; and
any director of the Company be and is hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to execute (including affixing the seal of the Company in accordance with the memorandum of association and bye-laws of the Company to) all such documents and do all such acts and things as he/she may in his/her absolute discretion consider to be necessary, desirable, appropriate or expedient to implement and/or to give effect to the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and all matters incidental or ancillary thereto.
By Order of the Board
Sin Lik Man
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 16 October 2019
Notes:
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the SGM is entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A member of the Company who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to attend on the same occasion. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
In order to be valid, a form of proxy and the power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited with the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the SGM or any adjournment thereof.
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 28 October 2019 to Thursday, 31 October 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered, in order to determine the entitlement to attend and vote at the SGM. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the SGM, all transfers, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged for registration with the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 25 October 2019.
Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the SGM convened and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
In the case of joint registered holders of any share, any one of such joint registered holders may vote at the SGM, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint registered holders are present at the SGM, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote either personally or by proxy shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint registered holders and, for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or a "black" rainstorm warning is in effect any time after 8:00 a.m. on the date of the SGM, the meeting will be postponed. The Company will publish an announcement on the website of the Company at (www.npegroup.com.hk) and on the HKEXnews website of the Stock Exchange at (www.hkexnews.hk) to notify the Shareholders of the date, time and venue of the rescheduled meeting.
At the SGM (or at any adjournment thereof), the chairman of the meeting will put the above resolution to the vote by way of poll pursuant to the Listing Rules. The poll results will be published on the website of the Company and the website of the Stock Exchange in accordance with the Listing Rules.
In case of inconsistency between the English and Chinese version of this notice of SGM, the English version shall prevail.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Sin Lik Man (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) as Executive Director, Mr. Zheng Gang and Ms. Sun Di as Non-executive Directors, and Mr. Chan Kwong Fat, George, Mr. Siu Hi Lam, Alick, Dr. Ng Tze Kin, David and Dr. Liu Yongping as Independent Non-executive Directors.
