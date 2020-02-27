BERG Files Patent Application For First In Class Small Molecule Modulators Of A Novel Target Identified By BERG's Interrogative Biology® Platform

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to discover the underlying biology of disease, today announced the filing of a patent application for novel chemical compositions - modulators of an ubiquitin conjugating enzyme (E2), the intermediate enzyme in the Ubiquitin Proteosomal System (UPS) for protein degradation. The emergence of the ubiquitin pathway as a focal point, coupled with AI-powered technology, has fueled new opportunities for the discovery and development of novel oncology and non-oncology therapeutics. Most recently, BERG's proprietary Interrogative Biology® platform determined an E2 enzyme as a key node for therapeutic development.

"There are several key enzymes in the UPS pathway, however, BERG's platform with Bayesian AI enabled the identification of an E2 isozyme, with clear phenotypic causality and therapeutic impact," stated Dr. Niven R. Narain, BERG Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This accomplishment further validates the ability of our proprietary AI platform to steer development of the identified novel target towards the most responsive cancer. It also showcases that BERG's efforts and technology are aligned with the pharma industry's direction and demand."

BERG intends to advance one of these molecules to IND enabling studies in 2020 for oncology and subsequently with a potential follow up molecule for a non-oncology therapeutic application.

"BERG's bold approach of merging quantitative biology and AI-based data analytics using patient samples has unveiled novel biological targets and outcomes, furthering the future of translational science ," said Professor Chas Bountra Ph.D, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Innovation at the University of Oxford, Professor of Translational Medicine in the Nuffield Department of Clinical Medicine, Associate Member of the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Oxford and a Scientific Advisory Board member of BERG. "Its plans to advance the small molecule modulators of the E2 target is a clear validation of BERG's proprietary Bayesian AI platform," said Prof Bountra. BERG's AI-enabled platform has revealed several novel and biologically validated targets for ongoing drug discovery efforts.

BERG collaborates with leading institutions, such as MD Anderson Cancer Institute (solid tumor and pancreatic trials), Harvard/BIDMC (Project Survival) and Stanford University (GBM trial), among others, in its commitment to serve patients afflicted with cancer.

Dr. Bountra is a paid consultant and member of the Scientific Advisory Board of BERG. He also has ownership interests in the company. These relationships have been reviewed by oxford University. Dr. Bountra was not involved in the above research.

