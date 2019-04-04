Log in
BEST : Announces New Eco-friendly Express Packaging

04/04/2019 | 10:22pm EDT

BEST Inc. Announces New Eco-friendly Express Packaging

'Nbags' developed by Beijing Yiside Logistics Technology use 30% less plastic in production than existing satchels

HANGZHOU, China, April 4, 2019/PRNewswire / -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ('BEST' or the 'Company'), a leading smart supply chain and logistics solutions and services provider in China, announced a strategic collaboration with Beijing Yiside Logistics Technology ('Yiside') to introduce eco-friendly packaging for express deliveries.

BEST has pledged to replace all of its current plastic express satchels with environment-friendly 'Nbags' produced by Yiside. The new polyethylene (PE) bags are made primarily from corn starch and will result in an approximately 30% reduction to the use of plastic in production of BEST's express satchels.

Zhou Shaohua, Senior Vice President of BEST and General Manager of BEST Express, said: 'BEST is committed to eco-friendly and sustainable growth for its express business and helping to promote the green development of the industry as a whole. By replacing all of the plastic satchels used in our express network with the new Nbag, we can help reduce the use of plastic by 900 tons and lower the emission of greenhouse gasses by 903 tons annually, equivalent to planting 50,000 trees.'

The waterproof and tear-resistant Nbags are extremely durable, with only a 5% damage rate, and are the same cost as the current plastic satchels. Sustainability is at the heart of BEST's mission to provide more efficient logistics and supply chain solutions. The Company announced its 'Green Initiative' in 2016 and has introduced several initiatives to promote green logistics, including through the use of PE bags and digital waybills.

About BEST Inc.

BEST Inc. is a leading smart supply chain and logistics solutions and services provider. BEST's mission is to empower businesses and enrich the lives of consumers by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

SOURCE BEST Inc.

Disclaimer

BEST Inc. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 02:21:13 UTC
