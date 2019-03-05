BEST : Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results 0 03/05/2019 | 04:25am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results HANGZHOU, China, March 5, 2019/PRNewswire / -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ('BEST' or the 'Company'), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. 'We are very pleased to report an excellent fourth quarter in which BEST reached an important milestone. While recording a small net loss, Company achieved non-GAAP net profit for the first time. In fiscal 2018, BEST delivered solid revenue growth, strong market share gain and margin improvement, and excellent performance in growth initiatives,' said Johnny Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST. 'Looking ahead to 2019, we will continue to execute our long term strategy of building the leading smart supply chain and logistics platform to benefit our ever growing ecosystem in the digital economy. We will focus on market share gain, operating efficiency, technology adoption, customer experience and profitability, while continuing to invest for the future.' 'We delivered strong results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018. For the quarter, our revenue increased by 38.3% year-over-year to over RMB9.0 billion, beating the top end of our revenue guidance. Company's net loss was reduced by 82.5% to RMB24.0 millionand we achieved non-GAAP net profit of RMB20.1 million,' said Alice Guo, BEST's Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance. 'Company recorded positive EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the third consecutive quarter, with EBITDA of RMB109.0 millionand adjusted EBITDA of RMB150.1 million. Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB729.0 millionfor the quarter and our cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB4.0 billionat year end. Our healthy balance sheet gives us the resources and flexibility to accomplish our business and strategic objectives.' FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Table 1 - Summary of Financial Results [1] View News Release Full Screen Three Months

Ended %

Change Fiscal Year Ended %

Change (RMB million, except for %) December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 YoY December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 YoY Revenue 6,531 9,036 38.3% 19,990 27,961 39.9% Express 4,347 5,943 36.7% 12,786 17,703 38.5% Freight 964 1,217 26.2% 3,178 4,103 29.1% Supply Chain Management 530 686 29.5% 1,601 2,074 29.6% Store+ 592 616 4.0% 2,226 2,845 27.8% Others [2] 98 574 482.5% 199 1,236 523.5% Gross Profit 288 524 81.7% 486 1,441 196.8% Gross Profit Margin 4.4% 5.8% 1.4ppts 2.4% 5.2% 2.8ppts Express 4.4% 5.2% 0.8ppts 2.7% 4.4% 1.7ppts Freight (0.1%) 5.7% 5.8ppts (5.8%) 3.8% 9.6ppts Supply Chain Management 3.1% 3.9% 0.8ppt 6.1% 5.0% (1.1ppts) Store+ 9.1% 10.5% 1.4ppts 6.9% 9.0% 2.1ppts Others 30.7% 9.2% (21.5ppts) 34.3% 11.2% (23.1ppts) Net Loss (137) (24) (82.5%) (1,228) (508) (58.6%) Net Loss Margin (2.1%) (0.3%) 1.8ppts (6.1%) (1.8%) 4.3ppts Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Profit [3] [4] (116) 20 n/m (923) (452) (51.0%) Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Profit Margin (1.8%) 0.2% 2.0ppts (4.6%) (1.6%) 3.0ppts Adjusted EBITDA [4] [5] (24) 150 n/m (583) (18) (96.9%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (0.4%) 1.7% 2.1ppts (2.9%) (0.1%) 2.8ppts For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018: Revenue was RMB9,035.6 million ( US$1,314.2 million ), an increase of 38.3% year-over-year ('YoY'). - Express Service Revenue increased 36.7% YoY to RMB5,943.4 million(US$864.4 million). - Freight Service Revenue increased 26.2% YoY to RMB1,216.6 million(US$176.9 million). - Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased 29.5% YoY to RMB685.8 million(US$99.7 million). - Store+ Service Revenue increased 4.0% YoY to RMB615.6 million(US$89.5 million). - Others Service Revenues increased 482.5% YoY to RMB574.3 million(US$83.5 million). Gross Profit was RMB524.1 million ( US$76.2 million ), an increase of 81.7% YoY; and Gross Profit Margin was 5.8%, an improvement of 1.4 percentage points YoY.

was ( ), an increase of 81.7% YoY; and was 5.8%, an improvement of 1.4 percentage points YoY. Net Loss was RMB24.0 million ( US$3.5 million ), a decrease of 82.5% YoY; and Non-GAAP Net Profit was RMB20.1 million ( US$2.9 million ), compared to Non-GAAP Net Loss of RMB115.6 million in the same period of 2017.

was ( ), a decrease of 82.5% YoY; and was ( ), compared to Non-GAAP Net Loss of in the same period of 2017. Diluted EPS [6] was negative RMB0.06 (US$0.01) and Non-GAAP diluted EPS [4] [7] was RMB0.05 (US$0.01) .

was negative and was . EBITDA was RMB109.0 million ( US$15.9 million ), compared to negative RMB42.3 million in the same period of 2017; and Adjusted EBITDA was RMB150.1 million ( US$21.8 million ), compared to negative RMB24.0 million in the same period of 2017.

was ( ), compared to negative in the same period of 2017; and was ( ), compared to negative in the same period of 2017. Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities was RMB729.0 million ( US$106.0 million ), compared to negative RMB9.3 million in the same period of 2017. For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018: Revenue was RMB27,961.0 million ( US$4,066.8 million ), an increase of 39.9% YoY. - Express Service Revenue increased 38.5% YoY to RMB17,702.9 million(US$2,574.8 million). - Freight Service Revenue increased 29.1% YoY to RMB4,102.6 million(US$596.7 million). - Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased 29.6% YoY to RMB2,074.4 million(US$301.7 million). - Store+ Service Revenue increased 27.8% YoY to RMB2,845.0 million(US$413.8 million). - Others Service Revenues increased 523.5% YoY to RMB1,236.1 million(US$179.8 million). Gross Profit was RMB1,441.1 million ( US$209.6 million ), an increase of 196.8% YoY; and Gross Profit Margin was 5.2%, an improvement of 2.7 percentage points YoY.

was ( ), an increase of 196.8% YoY; and was 5.2%, an improvement of 2.7 percentage points YoY. Net Loss was RMB508.4 million ( US$73.9 million ), a decrease of 58.6% YoY; and Non-GAAP Net Loss was RMB451.9 million ( US$65.7 million ), a decrease of 51.1% YoY.

was ( ), a decrease of 58.6% YoY; and was ( ), a decrease of 51.1% YoY. Diluted EPS was negative RMB1.32 (US$0.19) and Non-GAAP diluted EPS was negative RMB1.17 (US$0.17) .

was negative and was negative . EBITDA was negative RMB62.7 million ( US$9.1 million ), compared to negative RMB882.2 million in the same period of 2017; and Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB18.2 million ( US$2.6 million ), compared to negative RMB583.2 million in the same period of 2017.

was negative ( ), compared to negative in the same period of 2017; and was negative ( ), compared to negative in the same period of 2017. Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities was RMB637.2 million ( US$92.7 million ), compared to RMB25.6 million in 2017. BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS BEST Express: Table 2 - BEST Express Key Operating Metrics[8] View News Release Full Screen Three Months Ended % Change Fiscal Year Ended % Change December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 YoY December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 YoY Parcel Volume (in '000) 1,270,168 1,868,489 47.1% 3,769,385 5,470,092 45.1% BEST Express Market Share [1] (%) 10.0% 11.7% 1.7ppts 9.4% 10.8% 1.4ppts Average Revenue Per Parcel (RMB) 3.42 3.18 (7.1%) 3.39 3.24 (4.6%) Average Cost Per Parcel (RMB) 3.27 3.01 (7.9%) 3.30 3.09 (6.3%) Gross Profit per Parcel (RMB) 0.15 0.17 11.7% 0.09 0.14 54.6% Hubs & Sortation Centers (as of period end) 145 106 (26.9%) 145 106 (26.9%) The Company increased its express market share to 11.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 10.0% in the same period of 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, parcel volume increased by 47.1% YoY, compared to an industry-wide YoY growth rate of 26.1% [10] . In fiscal year 2018, parcel volume increased by 45.1% YoY, compared to an industry-wide YoY growth rate of 26.6% [9] .

. In fiscal year 2018, parcel volume increased by 45.1% YoY, compared to an industry-wide YoY growth rate of 26.6% . The reduction in average cost per parcel continued to outpace the decrease in average revenue per parcel, leading to continued improvements in gross profit per parcel. Gross profit per parcel was RMB0.17 (US$0.02) in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 11.7% compared to the same period of 2017. In fiscal year 2018, gross profit per parcel was RMB0.14 (US$0.02) , an increase of 54.6% compared to 2017.

in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 11.7% compared to the same period of 2017. In fiscal year 2018, gross profit per parcel was , an increase of 54.6% compared to 2017. Improved operational efficiency by ongoing network optimization, investment in automation and digitization: - Further reduced the total number of hubs and sortation centers by 26.9% YoY to 106. - Achieved 99.7% digital waybill usage. - Continued to invest in and upgrade the automation system in major hubs and sortation centers. Added ten high-speed automated sorting and 283 dimension and weight scanning systems during the fourth quarter of 2018. BEST FREIGHT: Table 3 - BEST Freight Key Operating Metrics[8] Three Months Ended %

Change Fiscal Year Ended %

Change December

31, 2017 December

31, 2018 YoY December

31, 2017 December

31, 2018 YoY Freight Volume (Tonne in '000) 1,237 1,605 29.7% 4,316 5,430 25.8% Average Revenue per Tonne (RMB) 779.0 758.0 (2.7%) 736.3 755.5 2.6% Average Cost Per Tonne (RMB) 780.1 714.9 (8.4%) 779.1 726.7 (6.7%) Gross Profit Per Tonne (RMB) (1.1) 43.1 n/m (42.8) 28.8 n/m Hubs & Sortation

Centers (as of period end) 132 111 (15.9%) 132 111 (15.9%) Last-mile Service Stations

(As of Period End) 9,539 13,804 44.7% 9,539 13,804 44.7% The Company achieved solid volume growth, with freight volume increased by 29.7% YoY in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 25.8% YoY in fiscal year 2018.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, gross profit margin increased by 5.8 percentage points YoY to 5.7%. In fiscal year 2018, gross profit margin increased by 9.6 percentage points YoY to 3.8%.

Continued to optimize freight network to improve operating efficiency and reduce costs: - Reduced total number of hubs and sortation centers by 15.9% YoY to 111, which contributed to lower transportation, labor and lease costs, and shortened delivery time. - Expanded service coverage significantly by increasing the total number of franchisees-operated last-mile service stations by 44.7% YoY to 13,804. BEST Supply Chain Management: In the fourth quarter of 2018, the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs increased by 38.0% YoY to 83.6 million, of which the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 69.3% YoY to 28.8 million. In fiscal 2018, the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs increased by 36.7% YoY to 246.7 million, of which the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 70.6% YoY to 82.3 million.

Increased the total number of Cloud OFCs by 7.6% YoY to 352 as of December 31, 2018 .

. Increased gross floor area ('GFA') of Cloud OFCs by 17.8% YoY from 2.4 million square meters as of December 31, 2017 to 2.8 million square meters as of December 31, 2018 , of which 1.0 million square meters were owned and operated by franchised OFCs. BEST Store+: Focused on developing branded stores. The number of branded stores including franchised BEST-Neighbor and self-operated WoWo increased by 389.4% YoY to 1,840 as of December 31, 2018 .

. The number of membership stores increased by 16.5% YoY to 423,636 as of December 31, 2018 .

. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the total number of store orders fulfilled increased to 668,394, of which over 22.0% was fulfilled for branded stores. In fiscal year 2018, the total number of store orders fulfilled increased to 3,055,042, of which over 17.0% was fulfilled for branded stores. Others: - Increased the number of registered agents by approximately 49.0% YoY to over 4,500 as of December 31, 2018from approximately 3,000 as of December 31, 2017; and increased the number of registered trucks by approximately 45.0% YoY to over 261,000 as of December 31, 2018from approximately 180,000 as of December 31, 2017. - In the fourth quarter of 2018, BEST UCargo platform increased the number of transactions by approximately 424.0% YoY to over 195,000, with revenue generated from external customers increased significantly to RMB466.8 million(US$67.9 million). - Continued to develop cross border solutions and broaden service offerings in international markets. As of December 31, 2018, BEST Global served 15 countries and regions outside of mainland China. - To further expand its footprint and capture growth opportunities in Southeast Asia, BEST Global launched its express delivery services in Thailand'sGreater Bangkokarea in the fourth quarter of 2018. As of the date of this press release, the service has been expanded nationwide to provide affordable, fast and high-quality delivery services across Thailandwith operation centers in Bangkok, Khon Kaen, Phitsanulok and Suratthani. - As of December 31, 2018, BEST Capital had provided cumulative total financing solutions to over 8,000 trucks, an increase of over 100.0% YoY. FINANCIAL RESULTS For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018: Revenue The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated. Table 4 - Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 (In '000, except

for %) RMB % of

Revenue RMB US$ % of

Revenue % Change

YoY Express 4,347,485 66.6% 5,943,381 864,429 65.8% 36.7% Freight 963,666 14.8% 1,216,582 176,945 13.5% 26.2% Supply Chain Mgmt. 529,518 8.1% 685,752 99,738 7.6% 29.5% Store+ 591,743 9.1% 615,566 89,530 6.8% 4.0% Others 98,592 1.5% 574,301 83,529 6.4% 482.5% Revenue 6,531,004 100.0% 9,035,582 1,314,171 100.0% 38.3% Express Service Revenue increased by 36.7% YoY to RMB5,943.4 million ( US$864.4 million ) from RMB4,347.5 million , primarily due to 47.1% YoY increase in parcel volume.

( ) from , primarily due to 47.1% YoY increase in parcel volume. Freight Service Revenue increased by 26.2% YoY to RMB1,216.6 million ( US$176.9 million ) from RMB963.7 million , primarily due to 29.7% YoY increase in freight volume.

( ) from , primarily due to 29.7% YoY increase in freight volume. Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased by 29.5% YoY to RMB685.8 million ( US$99.7 million ) from RMB529.5 million , primarily due to an increase in fulfillment and transportation revenue from both existing and new customers.

( ) from , primarily due to an increase in fulfillment and transportation revenue from both existing and new customers. BEST Store + Service Revenue increased by 4.0% YoY to RMB615.6 million ( US$89.5 million ) from RMB591.7 million , primarily due to an increase in merchandise sales to branded and membership stores.

Service Revenue increased by 4.0% YoY to ( ) from , primarily due to an increase in merchandise sales to branded and membership stores. Others Service Revenues increased by 482.5% YoY to RMB574.3 million ( US$83.5 million ) from RMB98.6 million , primarily due to increased revenue generated from BEST UCargo's external customers, BEST Global's expanded operations and BEST Capital's financing solutions to ecosystem participants. Costs and Expenses The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated. Table 5 - Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment Three Months Ended % of

Revenue

Change YoY December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 (In '000, except

for %) RMB % of

Revenue RMB US$ % of

Revenue Express (4,158,328) 95.6% (5,632,518) (819,216) 94.8% (0.8ppts) Freight (965,005) 100.1% (1,147,338) (166,873) 94.3% (5.8ppts) Supply Chain Mgmt. (513,090) 96.9% (659,084) (95,860) 96.1% (0.8ppts) Store+ (537,885) 90.9% (550,928) (80,129) 89.5% (1.4ppts) Others (68,357) 69.3% (521,658) (75,872) 90.8% 21.5ppts Cost of Revenue (6,242,665) 95.6% (8,511,526) (1,237,950) 94.2% (1.4ppts) Cost of Revenue was RMB8,511.5 million(US$1,238.0 million) or 94.2% of revenue in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to RMB6,242.7 millionor 95.6% of revenue in the same quarter of 2017. The reduction of 1.4 percentage points in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to increased operating leverage and continued efforts in cost reduction, network optimization and operational improvement. The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses by category for the periods indicated. Table 6 - Breakdown of Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses by Category View News Release Full Screen Three Months Ended % of

Revenue

Change

YoY December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 (In '000, except

for %) RMB % of Revenue RMB US$ % of

Revenue Selling Expenses (207,613) 3.2% (238,084) (34,628) 2.6% (0.6ppts) Including SBC Expenses (1,072) 0.0% (2,028) (295) 0.0% (0.0ppts) Adjusted Selling Expenses (206,541) 3.2% (236,056) (34,333) 2.6% (0.6ppts) General and Administrative Expenses (211,092) 3.2% (273,490) (39,777) 3.0% (0.2ppts) Including SBC Expense (14,080) 0.2% (22,189) (3,227) 0.2% (0.0ppts) Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses (197,012) 3.0% (251,301) (36,550) 2.8% (0.2ppts) Research and Development Expenses (28,956) 0.4% (58,145) (8,457) 0.6% 0.2ppts Including SBC Expense (2,339) 0.0% (2,449) (356) 0.0% (0.0ppts) Adjusted Research and Development Expenses (26,617) 0.4% (55,696) (8,101) 0.6% 0.2ppts Total Operating Expenses (447,661) 6.9% (569,719) (82,862) 6.3% (0.6ppts) Including SBC Expense (17,491) 0.3% (26,666) (3,878) 0.3% (0.0ppts) Adjusted Total Operating Expenses (430,170) 6.6% (543,053) (78,984) 6.0% (0.6ppts) Selling Expenses were RMB238.1 million(US$34.6 million) or 2.6% of revenue in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to RMB207.6 millionor 3.2% of revenue in the same quarter of 2017. The decrease in selling expenses as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to improved operating efficiencies. General and Administrative Expenses were RMB273.5 million(US$39.8 million) or 3.0% of revenue in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to RMB211.1 millionor 3.2% of revenue in the same quarter of 2017. The decrease in general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to improved operating efficiencies. Research and Development Expenses were RMB58.1 million(US$8.5 million) or 0.6% of revenue in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to RMB29.0 million, or 0.4% of revenue in the same quarter of 2017. The increase in research and development expenses as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to the hiring of additional R&D professionals. Share-based compensation ('SBC') Expenses included in the cost and expense items above in the quarter ended December 31, 2018were RMB27.2 million(US$4.0 million), compared to RMB18.3 millionin the same quarter of 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, approximately RMB0.5 million(US$0.08 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB2.0 million(US$0.3 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB22.2 million(US$3.2 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB2.4 million(US$0.4 million) was allocated to research and development expenses. Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Profit Net Loss in the quarter ended December 31, 2018was RMB24.0 million(US$3.5 million), a decrease of 82.5% compared to RMB136.9 millionin the same quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of SBC expense, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments, non-GAAP Net Profit in the quarter ended December 31, 2018was RMB20.1 million(US$2.9 million), compared to non-GAAP Net Loss of RMB115.6 millionin the same quarter of 2017. Diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS Diluted EPS in the quarter ended December 31, 2018was negative RMB0.06(US$0.01)based on a weighted average of 387.3 million diluted shares outstanding during the quarter. Excluding SBC expense, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments, non-GAAP diluted EPS in the quarter ended December 31, 2018was RMB0.05(US$0.01). A reconciliation of diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS is included at the end of this results announcement. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Adjusted EBITDA was RMB150.1 million(US$21.8 million), improved from negative RMB 24.0 millionin the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 1.7%, improved from negative 0.4% in the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The improvement of RMB174.1 million(US$25.3 million), or 2.1 percentage points, was primarily attributable to strong revenue growth and improved operating efficiency. The following table sets forth a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended December 31, 2018by segments[11], and a reconciliation of the Company's net profit/(loss) by segments[11] to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. Table 7 - Breakdown and Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segments[11] Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (In RMB'000) BEST (ex-Store+) Store+ Unallocated[12] Total Net Profit/(loss) 226,859 (98,323) (152,523) (23,987) Add Depreciation & Amortization 113,627 7,473 11,364 132,464 Interest Expense - - 21,301 21,301 Income Tax Expense 1,933 2,983 - 4,916 Subtract Interest Income - - (25,695) (25,695) EBITDA 342,419 (87,867) (145,553) 108,999 Add Share-based

Compensation Expenses 10,827 1,657 14,696 27,180 Fair Value Change of

Equity Investments - - 13,900 13,900 Adjusted EBITDA 353,246 (86,210) (116,957) 150,079 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 4.2% (14.0%) n/m 1.7% Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments As of December 31, 2018, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB4,006.7 million(US$582.8 million), compared to RMB3,911.4 millionas of September 30, 2018. The increase in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments was primarily due to net cash generated from operating activities, partially offset by CAPEX, purchase of leased equipment and other investment activities. Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB729.0 million(US$106.0 million), compared to negative RMB9.3 millionin the same period of 2017. Capital Expenditures ('CAPEX') CAPEX was RMB284.3 million(US$41.4 million), or 3.1% of total revenue in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to CAPEX of RMB253.7 million, or 3.9% of total revenue, in the same period of 2017. The increase in CAPEX was primarily due to the upgrade of automation systems in major hubs, sortation centers and Cloud OFCs, including investments in high-speed automated sorting lines and dimension and weight scanning systems. For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018: Revenue The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated. Table 8 - Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 (In '000, except

for %) RMB % of

Revenue RMB US$ % of

Revenue % Change

YoY Express 12,786,279 64.0% 17,702,869 2,574,776 63.3% 38.5% Freight 3,178,044 15.9% 4,102,610 596,700 14.7% 29.1% Supply Chain Mgmt. 1,600,952 8.0% 2,074,414 301,711 7.4% 29.6% Store+ 2,226,034 11.1% 2,845,002 413,788 10.2% 27.8% Others 198,253 1.0% 1,236,084 179,781 4.4% 523.5% Revenue 19,989,562 100.0% 27,960,979 4,066,756 100.0% 39.9% Express Service Revenue increased by 38.5% YoY to RMB17,702.9 million ( US$2,574.8 million ) from RMB12,786.3 million , primarily due to 45.1% YoY increase in parcel volume.

( ) from , primarily due to 45.1% YoY increase in parcel volume. Freight Service Revenue increased by 29.1% YoY to RMB4,102.6 million ( US$596.7 million ) from RMB3,178.0 million , primarily due to 25.8% YoY increase in freight volume and 2.6% YoY increase in average revenue per tonne.

( ) from , primarily due to 25.8% YoY increase in freight volume and 2.6% YoY increase in average revenue per tonne. Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased by 29.6% YoY to RMB2,074.4 million ( US$301.7 million ) from RMB1,601.0 million , primarily due to an increase in fulfillment and transportation revenue from both existing and new customers.

( ) from , primarily due to an increase in fulfillment and transportation revenue from both existing and new customers. BEST Store + Service Revenue increased by 27.8% YoY to RMB2,845.0 million ( US$413.8 million ) from RMB2,226.0 million , primarily due to an increase in merchandise sales to branded and membership stores.

Service Revenue increased by 27.8% YoY to ( ) from , primarily due to an increase in merchandise sales to branded and membership stores. Others Service Revenues increased by 523.5% YoY to RMB1,236.1 million ( US$179.8 million ) from RMB198.3 million , primarily due to increased revenue generated from BEST UCargo's external customers, BEST Global's expanded operations and BEST Capital's financing solutions to ecosystem participants. Costs and Expenses The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated. Table 9 - Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment Fiscal Year Ended % of

Revenue

Change

YoY December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 (In '000, except

for %) RMB % of

Revenue RMB US$ % of

Revenue Express (12,435,550) 97.3% (16,915,801) (2,460,301) 95.6% (1.7ppts) Freight (3,362,652) 105.8% (3,946,032) (573,927) 96.2% (9.6ppts) Supply Chain Mgmt. (1,502,570) 93.9% (1,970,105) (286,540) 95.0% 1.1ppts Store+ (2,072,912) 93.1% (2,589,883) (376,683) 91.0% (2.1ppts) Others (130,327) 65.7% (1,098,021) (159,701) 88.8% 23.1ppts Cost of Revenue (19,504,011) 97.6% (26,519,842) (3,857,152) 94.8% (2.8ppts) Cost of Revenue was RMB26,519.8 million(US$3,857.2 million) or 94.8% of revenue in fiscal year 2018, compared to RMB19,504.0 millionor 97.6% of revenue in 2017. The reduction of 2.8 percentage points in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to increased operating leverage and continued efforts in cost reduction, network optimization and operational improvement. The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses by category for the periods indicated. Table 10 - Breakdown of Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses by Category View News Release Full Screen Fiscal Year Ended % of

Revenue

Change

YoY December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 (In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue RMB US$ % of

Revenue Selling Expenses (694,852) 3.5% (893,859) (130,006) 3.2% (0.3ppts) Including SBC Expenses (14,244) 0.1% (6,007) (873) 0.0% (0.1ppts) Adjusted Selling Expenses (680,608) 3.4% (887,852) (129,133) 3.2% (0.2ppts) General and

Administrative

Expenses (928,188) 4.6% (1,020,671) (148,450) 3.7% (0.9ppts) Including SBC

Expenses (251,312) 1.2% (91,982) (13,378) 0.4% (0.8ppts) Adjusted General

and Administrative

Expenses (676,876) 3.4% (928,689) (135,072) 3.3% (0.1ppts) Research and Development Expenses (139,009) 0.7% (184,581) (26,846) 0.7% (0.0ppts) Including SBC Expenses (26,607) 0.1% (9,115) (1,326) 0.1% (0.0ppts) Adjusted Research and Development Expenses (112,402) 0.6% (175,466) (25,520) 0.6% (0.0ppts) Total Operating Expenses (1,762,049) 8.8% (2,099,111) (305,302) 7.5% (1.3ppts) Including SBC Expenses (292,163) 1.4% (107,104) (15,577) 0.4% (1.0ppts) Adjusted Total Operating Expenses (1,469,886) 7.4% (1,992,007) (289,725) 7.1% (0.3ppts) Selling Expenses were RMB893.9 million(US$130.0 million) or 3.2% of revenue in fiscal year 2018, compared to RMB694.9 millionor 3.5% of revenue in 2017. The decrease in selling expenses as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to improved operating efficiencies and the reduction in SBC expense. General and Administrative Expenses were RMB1,020.7 million(US$148.5 million) or 3.7% of revenue in fiscal year 2018, compared to RMB928.2 millionor 4.6% of revenue in 2017. The decrease in general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to the reduction in SBC expense, partially offset by investments in the growth of the Company's operations. Research and Development Expenses were RMB184.6 million(US$26.8 million) or 0.7% of revenue in fiscal year 2018, compared to RMB139.0 million, or 0.7% of revenue in 2017. The reduction in SBC expense was offset by investments in technology and R&D professionals. SBC Expenses[13] included in the cost and expense items above in fiscal year 2018 were RMB109.1 million(US$15.9 million), compared to RMB299.0 millionin 2017. In fiscal year 2018, RMB2.0 million(US$0.3 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB6.0 million(US$0.9 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB92.0 million(US$13.4 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB9.1 million(US$1.3 million) was allocated to research and development expenses. Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Net Loss in fiscal year 2018 was RMB508.4 million(US$73.9 million), a decrease of 58.6% compared to RMB1,228.1 millionin 2017. Excluding the impact of SBC expense, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments, non-GAAP Net Loss in fiscal year 2018 was RMB451.9 million(US$65.7 million), a decrease of 51.0% compared to RMB922.5 millionin 2017. Diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS Diluted EPS in fiscal year 2018 was negative RMB1.32(US$0.19)based on a weighted average of 384.4 million diluted shares outstanding during the fiscal year. Excluding SBC expense, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments, non-GAAP diluted EPS in fiscal year 2018 was negative RMB1.17(US$0.17). A reconciliation of diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS is included at the end of this results announcement. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB18.2 million(US$2.6 million) in fiscal year 2018, improved from negative RMB583.2 millionin 2017. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 0.1%, improved from negative 2.9% in 2017. The improvement of RMB565.1 million(US$82.2 million), or 2.8 percentage points, was primarily attributable to strong revenue growth and improved operating efficiency. The following table sets forth a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018by segments[14], and a reconciliation of the Company's net profit/(loss) by segments[13] to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. Table 11 - Breakdown and Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segments[13] Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 (In RMB'000) BEST

(ex-Store+) Store+ Unallocated[15] Total Net Profit/(loss) 342,760 (401,145) (450,006) (508,391) Add Depreciation & Amortization 402,877 20,298 38,437 461,612 Interest Expense - - 75,060 75,060 Income Tax Expense 9,830 1,387 670 11,887 Subtract Interest Income - - (102,821) (102,821) EBITDA 755,467 (379,460) (438,660) (62,653) Add Share-based

Compensation Expenses 36,519 4,971 67,617 109,107 Subtract Fair Value Change of

Equity Investments - - (64,628) (64,628) Adjusted EBITDA 791,986 (374,489) (435,671) (18,174) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3.2% (13.2%) n/m (0.1%) Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB637.2 million(US$92.7 million) in fiscal year 2018, an increase of 2,388.9% YoY compared to RMB25.6 millionin 2017. CAPEX CAPEX was RMB1,077.8 million(US$156.8 million), or 3.9% of total revenue in fiscal year 2018, compared to CAPEX of RMB749.7 million, or 3.8% of total revenue in 2017. The increase in CAPEX was primarily due to the upgrade of automation systems in major hubs, sortation centers and Cloud OFCs, including investments in high-speed automated sorting lines and dimension and weight scanning systems. SHARES OUTSTANDING As of the date of this press release, the Company had approximately 387.4 million ordinary shares outstanding [16]. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share. FINANCIAL GUIDANCE Based on current market conditions and current operations, revenue for the full fiscal year 2019 is expected to be in the range of RMB36.5 billionto RMB37.2 billion. This represents management's current and preliminary expectation, which is subject to change. WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION The Company will hold a conference call at 7:30 amU.S. Eastern Time on March 5, 2019(8:30 pmBeijing Time, the same day), to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers: United States : +1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong : 800-963976 or +852-5808-1995 China : 4001-206115 International : +1-412-317-6061 Participant Elite Entry Number : 4829739 A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 12, 2019by dialing the following numbers: United States : +1-877-344-7529 International : +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code : 10129022 Please visit the Company's investor relations website http://ir.best-inc.com/ on March 5, 2019to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available at the same site. ABOUT BEST INC. BEST Inc. is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions provider. BEST's mission is to empower businesses and enrich the lives of consumers by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/. For investor and media inquiries, please contact: For Investors:

View News Release Full Screen Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (In Thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenue Express 4,347,485 5,943,381 864,429 12,786,279 17,702,869 2,574,776 Freight 963,666 1,216,582 176,945 3,178,044 4,102,610 596,700 Supply Chain Management 529,518 685,752 99,738 1,600,952 2,074,414 301,711 Store+ 591,743 615,566 89,530 2,226,034 2,845,002 413,788 Others 98,592 574,301 83,529 198,253 1,236,084 179,781 Total Revenue 6,531,004 9,035,582 1,314,171 19,989,562 27,960,979 4,066,756 Cost of Revenue Express (4,158,328) (5,632,518) (819,216) (12,435,550) (16,915,801) (2,460,301) Freight (965,005) (1,147,338) (166,873) (3,362,652) (3,946,032) (573,927) Supply Chain Management (513,090) (659,084) (95,860) (1,502,570) (1,970,105) (286,540) Store+ (537,885) (550,928) (80,129) (2,072,912) (2,589,883) (376,683) Others (68,357) (521,658) (75,872) (130,327) (1,098,021) (159,701) Total Cost of Revenue (6,242,665) (8,511,526) (1,237,950) (19,504,011) (26,519,842) (3,857,152) Gross Profit 288,339 524,056 76,221 485,551 1,441,137 209,604 Selling Expenses (207,613) (238,084) (34,628) (694,852) (893,859) (130,006) General and

Administrative Expenses (211,092) (273,490) (39,777) (928,188) (1,020,671) (148,450) Research and

Development Expenses (28,956) (58,145) (8,457) (139,009) (184,581) (26,846) Total Operating

Expenses (447,661) (569,719) (82,862) (1,762,049) (2,099,111) (305,302) Loss from Operations (159,322) (45,663) (6,641) (1,276,498) (657,974) (95,698) Interest Income 24,115 25,695 3,737 75,056 102,821 14,955 Interest Expense (14,355) (21,301) (3,098) (47,154) (75,060) (10,917) Foreign Exchange

Gain/(Loss) 778 1,074 156 (6,320) (6,533) (950) Other Income 21,101 35,328 5,138 56,035 171,370 24,925 Other Expense (4,933) (14,014) (2,038) (18,507) (30,672) (4,461) Loss before Income Tax and

Share of Loss of Equity Investees (132,616) (18,881) (2,746) (1,217,388) (496,048) (72,146) Income Tax Expense (3,420) (4,916) (715) (9,856) (11,887) (1,729) Loss before Share of Loss of

Equity Investees (136,036) (23,797) (3,461) (1,227,244) (507,935) (73,875) Share of Net Loss of Equity Investees (816) (190) (28) (816) (456) (66) Net Loss (136,852) (23,987) (3,489) (1,228,060) (508,391) (73,941) Net Loss Attributable to

Non-controlling Interests (160) (544) (79) (167) (403) (59) Net Loss Attributable to

BEST Inc. (136,692) (23,443) (3,410) (1,227,893) (507,988) (73,882) Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) As of

December 31, 2017 As of December 31, 2018 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,240,431 1,630,444 237,138 Restricted Cash 1,652,653 1,278,326 185,925 Accounts and Notes Receivables 734,252 1,046,844 152,257 Inventories 156,974 151,031 21,967 Prepayments and Other Current Assets 1,459,755 1,904,846 277,048 Short‑term Investments 2,353,663 1,007,329 146,510 Lease Rental Receivables 193,703 613,439 89,221 Amounts Due from Related Parties 164,894 197,488 28,723 Total Current Assets 7,956,325 7,829,747 1,138,789 Non‑current Assets Property and Equipment, Net 1,307,470 2,064,657 300,292 Intangible Assets, Net 158,556 143,810 20,916 Long‑term Investments 37,167 214,339 31,174 Goodwill 448,584 469,076 68,224 Non‑current Deposits 69,125 77,043 11,205 Other Non‑current Assets 62,314 45,531 6,622 Lease Rental Receivables 749,243 1,431,441 208,194 Restricted Cash 89,745 90,638 13,183 Total non‑current Assets 2,922,204 4,536,535 659,810 Total Assets 10,878,529 12,366,282 1,798,599 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Short‑term Bank Loans 1,216,384 1,782,900 259,312 Accounts and Notes Payable 2,388,393 2,858,003 415,679 Income Tax Payable 629 5,767 839 Customer Advances and Deposits 910,383 1,219,230 177,330 Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities 1,841,273 2,238,785 325,616 Capital Lease Obligation 7,227 2,851 415 Amounts Due to Related Parties 12,902 5,983 870 Total Current Liabilities 6,377,191 8,113,519 1,180,061 Non-current Liabilities Capital Lease Obligation 1,828 745 108 Deferred Tax Liabilities 31,688 86,504 12,581 Other Non‑current Liabilities 75,327 25,356 3,688 Total Non‑current Liabilities 108,843 112,605 16,377 Total Liabilities 6,486,034 8,226,124 1,196,438 Shareholders' Equity Ordinary Shares 24,786 25,988 3,780 Additional Paid‑In Capital 19,240,912 19,407,460 2,822,698 Accumulated Deficit (14,886,214) (15,419,256) [17] (2,242,638) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 12,333 123,923 18,024 BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity 4,391,817 4,138,115 601,864 Non-controlling Interests 678 2,043 297 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,392,495 4,140,158 602,161 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 10,878,529 12,366,282 1,798,599 View News Release Full Screen Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Cash (Used in)/Generated from

Operating Activities (9,303) 728,988 106,027 25,602 637,204 92,677 Net Cash Generated from/(Used in)

Investing Activities 616,859 112,547 16,369 (4,105,923) (1,230,953) (179,035) Net Cash

Generated from

Financing Activities 579,086 326,930 47,550 3,730,859 557,149 81,034 Exchange Rate Effect on Cash and

Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 29,980 1,767 257 (48,241) 53,179 7,735 Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash

and Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 1,216,622 1,170,232 170,203 (397,703) 16,579 2,411 Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 1,766,207 1,829,176 266,043 3,380,532 2,982,829 433,835 Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash at End of Period 2,982,829 2,999,408 436,246 2,982,829 2,999,408 436,246 RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated: Table 12 - Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 (In '000) RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Loss (136,852) (23,987) (3,489) (1,228,060) (508,391) (73,941) Add Depreciation & Amortization 100,934 132,464 19,267 363,909 461,612 67,138 Interest Expense 14,355 21,301 3,098 47,154 75,060 10,917 Income Tax Expense 3,420 4,916 715 9,856 11,887 1,729 Subtract Interest Income (24,115) (25,695) (3,737) (75,056) (102,821) (14,955) EBITDA (42,258) 108,999 15,854 (882,197) (62,653) (9,112) Add Share-based

Compensation Expenses 18,274 27,180 3,953 298,963 109,107 15,869 Add/(Subtract) Fair Value Change of

Equity Investments - 13,900 2,022 - (64,628) (9,400) Adjusted EBITDA (23,984) 150,079 21,829 (583,234) (18,174) (2,643) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (0.4%) 1.7% 1.7% (2.9%) (0.1%) (0.1%) The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to non-GAAP net (loss)/profit, non-GAAP net (loss)/profit margin for the periods indicated: Table 13 - Reconciliation of non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Profit and Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Profit Margin Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 (In '000) RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Loss (136,852) (23,987) (3,489) (1,228,060) (508,391) (73,941) Add Share-based

Compensation Expenses 18,274 27,180 3,953 298,963 109,107 15,869 Amortization of

Intangible Assets

Resulting from

Business Acquisitions 3,027 3,012 438 6,580 12,003 1,746 Add/(Subtract) Fair Value Change of

Equity Investments - 13,900 2,022 - (64,628) (9,400) Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Profit (115,551) 20,105 2,924 (922,517) (451,909) (65,726) Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Profit Margin (1.8%) 0.2% 0.2% (4.6%) (1.6%) (1.6%) The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS for the periods indicated: Table 14 - Reconciliation of Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Three Months Ended December

31, Fiscal Year Ended December

31, 2018 2018 (In '000) RMB US$ RMB US$ Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary

Shareholders (23,443) (3,410) (507,988) (73,882) Add Share-based Compensation Expenses 27,180 3,953 109,107 15,869 Amortization of Intangible Assets

Resulting from Business Acquisitions 3,012 438 12,003 1,746 Add/(Subtract) Fair Value Change of

Equity Investments 13,900 2,022 (64,628) (9,400) Non-GAAP Net Profit/(Loss) Attributable

to Ordinary Shareholders for Computing

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS 20,649 3,003 (451,506) (65,667) Weighted Average Diluted Shares

Outstanding During the Quarter 387,272,203 387,272,203 384,407,876 384,407,876 Diluted EPS (0.06) (0.01) (1.32) (0.19) Add Share-based Compensation Expenses 0.07 0.01 0.29 0.04 Amortization of Intangible Assets

Resulting from Business Acquisitions 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 Add/(Subtract) Fair Value Change of

Equity Investments 0.04 0.01 (0.17) (0.02) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS 0.05 0.01 (1.17) (0.17) [1] All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding. [2] Others include BEST Global, BEST Capital, BEST UCargo and other new initiatives. [3] Non-GAAP net profit and non-GAAP net loss represent net profit and net loss, respectively, excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments. [4]See the sections entitled 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' and 'Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures' for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement. ([5]) EBITDA represents net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments. [6] Diluted earnings per share, or Diluted EPS, is calculated by dividing net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares outstanding during the period. [7]Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, or non-GAAP diluted EPS, represents diluted earnings per share excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments. [8] All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding. [9] Express market share calculated as the Company's parcel volume as a percentage of aggregate national express delivery parcel volume for the relevant period, based on data published by State Post Bureau of the PRC. [10] Based on data published by State Post Bureau of the PRC. - For October 2018 data, see State Post Bureau of the PRC Published Post Industry Operation Statistics for October 2018, State Post Bureau of the PRC, November 13, 2018, available in Chinese at http://www.spb.gov.cn/xw/dtxx_15079/201811/t20181113_1695034.html - For November 2018 data, see State Post Bureau of the PRC Published Post Industry Operation Statistics for November 2018, State Post Bureau of the PRC, December 11, 2018, available in Chinese at http://www.spb.gov.cn/xw/dtxx_15079/201812/t20181211_1715374.html - For December 2018 data, see State Post Bureau of the PRC Published Post Industry Operation Statistics for December 2018, State Post Bureau of the PRC, January 16, 2019, available in Chinese at http://www.spb.gov.cn/xw/dtxx_15079/201901/t20190116_1746179.html - For full year 2018 data, see State Post Bureau of the PRC Published Post Industry Operation Statistics for December 2018, State Post Bureau of the PRC, January 16, 2019, available in Chinese at http://www.spb.gov.cn/xw/dtxx_15079/201901/t20190116_1746179.html [11] Segments consist of all business units other than BEST Store+, BEST Store+, and unallocated expenses. [12] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. [13] Before the completion of the Company's IPO in September 2017, no share-based compensation expenses had been recognized. Upon completion of the IPO, the Company immediately recognized a substantial amount of share-based compensation expense associated with vested share-based awards, in the third quarter of 2017. [14] Segments consist of all business units other than BEST Store+, BEST Store+, and unallocated expenses. [15] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. [16] The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans. [17] Including accumulated accretion to redemption value and deemed dividend in relation to redeemable convertible preferred shares of RMB9,493,807, and accumulated loss from operations of RMB5,925,449. SOURCE BEST Inc. Attachments Original document

