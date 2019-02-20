BEST Inc. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on March 5, 2019

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading global smart supply chain and logistics solutions and services provider, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30am U.S. Eastern Time (8:30pm Beijing Time) the same day.

Effective on February 19, 2019, BEST's ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange was changed from "BSTI" to "BEST." No action is needed from shareholders in relation to the ticker symbol change.

About BEST Inc.

BEST Inc. is a leading smart supply chain and logistics solutions and services provider. BEST's mission is to empower businesses and enrich the lives of consumers by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

