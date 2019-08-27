Log in
BETTER MEDICARE ALLIANCE APPLAUDS CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES (CMS) FOR THE MODERNIZATION AND REDESIGN OF THE MEDICARE PLAN FINDER

08/27/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

WASHINGTON, DC, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Medicare Alliance applauds the Administration for updating the Medicare Plan Finder tool, as well as making changes to the Medicare & You Handbook and “What’s Covered?” on-line tool. These are important improvements to ensure beneficiary have access to information and decision-making tools on their choices in Medicare coverage. 

Better Medicare Alliance has made advocating for improvements in publicly available education, outreach, and enrollment materials a high priority and we are very pleased to see these changes.

Allyson Y. Schwartz, President & CEO of BMA acknowledged the positive changes, saying “The updates announced today build on the good work done by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to improve the content, functionality, and usability of the materials essential to beneficiaries as they enroll in Medicare”.

Schwartz further praised the newly announced updates, stating, “The updates and redesign better ensure that Medicare beneficiaries have information that is readable, accessible, complete and unbiased. With increasing choices and differences in cost and coverage, these changes are well-timed to offer information to new and returning beneficiaries that will better enable them to make the best choice for their coverage and care.”

The newly designed Medicare Plan Finder (MPF) has new content and navigation tools which is the result of months of efforts on the part of CMS which included consumer testing, as well as solicitation of feedback from stakeholder organizations. BMA was pleased to be included in the process and appreciated that many of our recommendations had an impact on the new content, design and on-line tools. The revisions and updates will be useful as Medicare open enrollment begins on October 15.

Some of the most recent changes to the Plan Finder are:

  • Compare pricing between Original Medicare, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare Advantage plans, and Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policies
  • Compare coverage options on their smartphones and tablets
  • Compare up to three drug plans or three Medicare Advantage plans side-by-side
  • Get plan costs and benefits, including which Medicare Advantage plans offer extra benefits

Better Medicare Alliance thanks the Administration for its work on the redesign of the Medicare Plan Finder, as well as the Handbook and Coverage wizard. We look forward to continued engagement with CMS to strengthen Medicare for seniors and those with disabilities who rely on Medicare and appreciate the choices and benefits.   

 

Robin Goracke
Better Medicare Alliance
202-735-0037
rgoracke@bettermedicarealliance.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
