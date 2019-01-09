BFBS Brings More British Programming to U.K. Troops in Remote Regions via SES

Greater numbers of British forces and their families stationed abroad,
including Royal Navy ships at sea, will receive a range of popular
British TV and radio programming from the British Forces Broadcasting
Service (BFBS) via SES satellites in a new multi-year agreement
announced today by SES.
The increased capacity will enable BFBS to continue to deliver more
popular British entertainment and sporting content across the globe,
from Canada in the north-west and Falkland Islands in the south, across
Europe and Africa and all the way to Brunei in the Far East. The service
is an important part of making British forces and their families feel a
little closer to home during deployments.
BFBS’s mix of popular news, sport and entertainment programming will be
delivered via SES’s NSS-12 and SES-6 satellites. BFBS operates as part
of SSVC (Services Sound and Vision Corporation), a not-for-profit
charity, under a ten-year contract with the UK Ministry of Defence to
supply welfare by radio and TV worldwide.
“Bringing the best of British TV and Radio to our armed services around
the world has an incredibly positive impact on their morale and welfare,
especially when they are separated from loved ones and home life for
months on end,” said Ryan Lambert, Chief Technical Officer, BFBS. “It’s
great that we can now deliver more content and more channels than ever
before to our forces posted around the globe via SES.”
“Our partnership with SSVC spans many years,” said Ferdinand Kayser, CEO
of SES Video. “This newest agreement extends our ability to improve the
lives of British Forces by bringing them more of the creature comforts
of home – wherever they are stationed, including ships in the South
China Sea and Eastern Pacific. We feel privileged that we can help to
improve the health and well-being of service personnel and their
families through the unmatched reach and reliability of our global
fleet, together with the unbeatable radio and television content
available from BFBS.”
