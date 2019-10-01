BFS Capital : Eliminates Upfront Fees to Simplify Financing for Small Business Owners

Enhanced website streamlines lead-to-loan process for customers and partners

BFS Capital, a leader in small business financing, today announced it has eliminated all upfront fees on its financing solutions, including loans and business advances, as it simplifies pricing for small business owners.

With pricing that is transparent, flexible and easy to understand, BFS Capital is leading the evolution of small business financing. BFS Capital customers can now apply for and receive up to $500,000 in financing with no origination fees, no processing fees and no upfront costs. Customers are able to pay back their financing with a fixed daily or weekly payment, or as a flexible payment calculated as a percentage of credit card sales.

“There will be no hidden costs or unexpected surprises. What customers borrow is what gets funded into their accounts,” said BFS Capital CEO Mark Ruddock. “We are committed to empowering small businesses by meeting their needs with straightforward, cost-effective and timely online financing, whether it be to smooth cash flow, invest in adding staff, purchase equipment or upgrade a space.”

BFS Capital is also preparing to roll out a new, state-of-the-art digital lending platform. Starting today and continuing over the next few weeks, the BFSCapital.com website will showcase a refreshed brand and exciting advances in automation across the entire loan application and approval process.

Partners, including Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) that match small businesses to BFS Capital’s financing solutions, will also benefit from the company’s new no fee product proposition, evolving digital capabilities and dedication to transparency. ISOs and partners will soon have real-time visibility into the status of their leads across the entire customer relationship lifecycle, from the initial application through the life of the loan and beyond.

“As we embark on our mission of reimagining small business financial services, we are reinforcing support for our partners with API integration and faster, fully underwritten personalized offers, all complemented by market-leading pricing and commissions,” Ruddock added.

BFS Capital has over a decade long history of helping small business owners thrive and has provided more than $2 billion in financing. To qualify, businesses must be in operations for at least two years and generate at least $12,000 in monthly revenue. More than 23,000 businesses have been funded by BFS Capital across 400 industries.

To learn more, please visit BFSCapital.com.

About BFS Capital

BFS Capital champions the long-term growth and prosperity of small businesses by providing timely, flexible financing solutions. BFS Capital’s leading small business financing platform leverages customized underwriting and proprietary algorithms to fund businesses in the United States, Canada, and through its United Kingdom subsidiary, Boost Capital. Since 2002, BFS Capital has provided over $2 billion in total financing to over 23,000 small businesses across more than 400 industries. Headquartered in South Florida with offices in New York, California and the United Kingdom, BFS Capital is an accredited BBB company with an A+ rating.

