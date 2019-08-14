Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BG Staffing : to Present at the Mid-West IDEAS Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 09:32am EDT

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 14, 2019/PRNewswire / -- BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE American: BGSF), a growing national provider of professional temporary staffing services, today announced that Beth A. Garvey, CEO, and Dan Hollenbach, CFO, will co-present at the Mid-West IDEAS Conference on Wednesday, August 28th at 10:25 amCentral at the Gwen Hotel in Chicago, IL.

Management will review the Company's recently reported Q2 results, expectations for 2019, and discuss BG's expansion, diversification and technology initiatives.

The presentation will be webcast live and slides may be accessed on the Company's website, http://bgstaffing.investorroom.com/events-webcasts. The presentation will be archived for 90 days.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences
The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are 'Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside' and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billionin assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicagoand Dallasand are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com. If interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Joe Noyons, (817) 778 -8424, jnoyons@threepa.com.

About BG Staffing, Inc.
Headquartered in Plano, Texas, BG Staffing provides staffing services to a variety of industries through its various divisions. BG Staffing is primarily a professional temporary staffing platform that has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 64th largest U.S. staffing company in the 2019 update and the 45th largest IT staffing firm in 2018. The Company's disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BG Staffing's portfolio of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgstaffing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words 'believes,' 'plans,' 'expects,' 'will,' 'intends,' and 'anticipates' and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:
Terri MacInnis, VP of Investor Relations
Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc. 818.379.8500 terri@bibimac.com

SOURCE BG Staffing, Inc.

Disclaimer

BG Staffing Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 13:31:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aOCEAN BIO-CHEM, INC. : Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Results
PR
09:46aPandora and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announce Harry Potter inspired collection
PR
09:46aThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FRED, CARB, ABMD and IFF
GL
09:46aANALYTICS MARKET LEADER QUANTZIG ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF NEW SERVICES TO THEIR CUSTOMER ANALYTICS SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO : Request Free Proposal for In-depth Insights
BU
09:46aGlobal Hybrid Composites Market 2019-2023 | 15% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
09:45aKELSO TECHNOLOGIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:45aKnoxville-based RDI Technologies ranks 33rd on Inc. Magazine's annual list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
BU
09:45aSANUWAVE Accelerates Claims Coverage Expansion One Year Ahead of Expectations Due to Recent Positive Change in Reimbursement Coverage
GL
09:45aVARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:44aOil prices fall on weak global economic data
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : beats profit estimates on gaming, fintech
3Oil prices fall on weak global economic data
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..
5APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group