BG Staffing : to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Conference

08/17/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 17, 2018/PRNewswire / -- BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE American: BGSF), a rapidly growing national provider of professional temporary staffing services, today announced that Dan Hollenbach, CFO, will present at the Three Part Advisors Midwest IDEAS Conference at 9:20am on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at The Gwen Hotel in Chicago.

The presentation will be webcast live with slides (and available for replay) and can be accessed via the following link: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/threepa26/bgsf. To request additional information or to register, please contact Lacey Wesleyat lwesley@threepa.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences
The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are 'Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside' and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billionin assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicagoand Dallasand are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com. If interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Joe Noyons, (817) 778 -8424, jnoyons@threepa.com.

About BG Staffing, Inc.
Headquartered in Plano, Texas, BG Staffing provides staffing services to a variety of industries through its various divisions. BG Staffing is primarily a professional temporary staffing platform that has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked as the 59th largest U.S. staffing company and the 45th largest IT staffing firm in 2018 by Staffing Industry Analysts. The Company's disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BG Staffing's portfolio of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to candidates and customers while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgstaffing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words 'believes,' 'plans,' 'expects,' 'will,' 'intends,' and 'anticipates' and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:
Terri MacInnis, VP of Investor Relations
Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.
818.379.8500 terri@bibimac.com

SOURCE BG Staffing, Inc.

Disclaimer

BG Staffing Inc. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 13:00:04 UTC
