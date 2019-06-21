BGE Baltimore Gas and Electric : Customers Receive $25 for Old, Working Window Air Conditioners and Dehumidifiers during Recycling Event in Columbia, Md.

​Event helps the environment and supports EmPOWER Maryland

BALTIMORE (June 22, 2019) - Today, BGE's Smart Energy Savers Program® hosts a recycling event during which customers are able to drop off up to three room air conditioners or dehumidifiers to be recycled in exchange for $25 for each appliance. The event is being held at the Columbia SportsPark, located at 5453 Harpers Farm Road in Columbia and is open to all BGE residential customers.



'These events provide customers with a quick, easy and environmentally friendly way to dispose of their old units,' said Eric Riopko, manager of residential energy efficient programs for BGE. 'By removing these older units from the energy grid and properly recycling them, event participants are not only helping to reduce energy use in their own homes, they are also helping to reduce ozone-depleting emissions and greenhouses gases, all of which supports EmPOWER Maryland's goal of reducing the state's carbon footprint.'



Since 2013, BGE customers have turned in more than 2,570 window air conditioners and dehumidifiers at similar events. This represents an energy savings of nearly 628,000 kilowatt hours and is the equivalent of 155 tons of recycled waste kept out of landfills.



The units have to be in working condition in order to be eligible for recycling. Participating customers will receive a check for $25 in the mail, approximately four to six weeks after the event. More information is available at BGESmartEnergy.com/RecycleMyAC or by calling 866.898.1901.



The BGESmart EnergySavers Program® also offers a $50 reward for recycling old working refrigerators and freezers. To participate, customers can contact BGE to schedule a pickup, and BGE will haul away their old refrigerators and freezers at no additional cost. Each household is limited to recycling three refrigerators or freezers through this program. Appliances must be in working (cooling) condition and measure 10 to 30 cubic feet, which is the standard size for most refrigerators and freezers. Room air conditioning units and dehumidifiers also may be recycled through this program, but only if picked up at the same time as an eligible refrigerator or freezer. Appointments are required and can be scheduled at BGESmartEnergy.com or by calling 866.898.1901.



The BGE Smart Energy Savers Program ® is a suite of programs that enable customers to control energy use, leading to more efficient use of electricity and lower energy bills. Collectively, the programs help contain the cost of energy and improve reliability. The programs also help to reduce peak demand and slow the growth in energy consumption to lessen the need for more power plants. BGE offers energy-saving solutions for renters, homeowners, large and small business customers, nonprofits and institutional customers. These programs support the goals of the EmPOWER Maryland Energy Efficiency Act. EmPOWER Maryland programs are funded by a charge on customers' energy bills. EmPOWER programs can help customers reduce energy consumption and save money. Customers can go to BGESmartEnergy.com to learn more about EmPOWER and how to participate.



BGE, founded in 1816 as the nation's first gas utility and headquartered in Baltimore, is Maryland's largest natural gas and electric utility. The company's approximately 3,200 employees are committed to safe and reliable energy delivery to more than 1.25 million electric customers and more than 650,000 natural gas customers in central Maryland. In the J.D. Power 2017 and 2018 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study SM BGE was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Business Electric Service in the East among Large Utilities. In addition, in the J.D. Power 2018 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study SM BGE received Best in Customer Satisfaction with Business Natural Gas Service in the East. BGE is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), the nation's leading competitive energy provider. Like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Flickr.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (or 'BGE') received the highest score in the East Large segment of the 2018 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study and the East Region of the 2018 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study of electric and gas utility customer satisfaction among business customers. Visit jdpower.com/awards.