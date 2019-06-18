Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BGE Baltimore Gas and Electric : During National Safety Month, BGE Reminds Customers About Natural Gas and Electric Safety

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 03:39pm EDT

BGE,founded in 1816 as the nation's first gas utility and headquartered in Baltimore, is Maryland's largest natural gas and electric utility. The company's approximately 3,200 employees are committed to safe and reliable energy delivery to more than 1.25 million electric customers and more than 650,000 natural gas customers in central Maryland. In the J.D. Power 2017 and 2018 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study SM BGE was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Business Electric Service in the East among Large Utilities. In addition, in the J.D. Power 2018 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study SM BGE received Best in Customer Satisfaction with Business Natural Gas Service in the East. BGE is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), the nation's leading competitive energy provider. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter,Instagram, YouTube and Flickr.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (or 'BGE') received the highest score in the East Large segment of the 2018 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study and the East Region of the 2018 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study of electric and gas utility customer satisfaction among business customers. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

Disclaimer

BGE - Baltimore Gas and Electric Company published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 19:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57pMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Fed May Break A Lot Of Stock-market Investors' Hearts This Week
DJ
03:54pCanadian companies avoided up to C$11 billion in taxes in 2014, report finds
RE
03:54pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Polish Poultry Specialists Attend U.S. Soy Nutrition and Feed Manufacturing Technology Seminar
PU
03:54pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Romanian Customers Learn How U.S. Soybean Meal Enables Optimization of Feeding Strategies in Modern Broilers
PU
03:44pRGA &NDASH; REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION : Where Do Montana Dem Gov Candidates Stand On Steve Bullock's Coal Flip-Flop?
PU
03:43pFACEBOOK : to launch digital currency for new global payment system
AQ
03:39pBGE BALTIMORE GAS AND ELECTRIC : During National Safety Month, BGE Reminds Customers About Natural Gas and Electric Safety
PU
03:39pD.C. Council, CFO Resolve FY2020 Budget Impasse
DJ
03:29pAnadarko approves $20 billion LNG export project in Mozambique
RE
03:24pOil climbs over $1 a barrel on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
2ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : BRITISH BUSINESSES SITTING ON £600BN THAT COULD BE USED TO FUND GROWTH

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About