BGE Baltimore Gas and Electric : Hosting Recycling Event in Bel Air, Md.

​BALTIMORE (Sept. 20, 2019) - BGE's Smart Energy Savers Program® is hosting a recycling event in Harford County this weekend. During the event, customers can drop off up to four old room air conditioning units or dehumidifiers for recycling and will receive a $25 reward for each appliance-a maximum of $100 per customer. The event takes place at Bel Air High School on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., rain or shine. Volunteers will be on hand to assist with unloading units from vehicles.

'Our recycling events are held throughout the year and the feedback we get from our customers is that they not only appreciate the convenience and the incentives but they also like knowing that they're having a positive impact on the environment by participating in this program,' said Eric Riopko, manager of residential energy efficient programs for BGE. 'Buying a new air conditioning unit may not be top of mind when the temperatures start to get colder, but these events provide BGE customers a quick, easy, and environmentally friendly way to dispose of their old units.'



By removing these older units from the energy grid and properly recycling them, event participants are not only helping reduce energy demand in their communities, they're also reducing the emission of ozone-depleting substances like greenhouses gases and ultimately helping the state of Maryland reduce its carbon footprint. Since 2013, BGE customers have recycled more than 3,070 units through these events, a total of 716,305 kWh savings which is the equivalent of keeping 177 tons of recycled waste out of landfills.



Units must be in working condition to be eligible for drop-off. Customers will receive a check in the mail, approximately four to six weeks after the event. More information is available at BGESmartEnergy.com/RecycleMyAC or by calling 866.898.1901.



The BGE Smart Energy Savers Program® also offers a $50 reward for recycling old working refrigerators and freezers. To participate, customers can contact BGE to schedule a pickup, and BGE will haul away their old refrigerators and freezers at no additional cost. Each household is limited to recycling three refrigerators or freezers through this program. Appliances must be in working (cooling) condition and measure 10 to 30 cubic feet, which is the standard size for most refrigerators and freezers. Room air conditioning units and dehumidifiers also may be recycled through this program, but only if picked up at the same time as an eligible refrigerator or freezer. Appointments are required and can be scheduled at BGESmartEnergy.com or by calling 866.898.1901.



###

