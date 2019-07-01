BGE Baltimore Gas and Electric : New Rebates for BGE Customers for Electric Vehicle Chargers Start July 1

​BALTIMORE (July 1, 2019) - Starting today, BGE customers can take advantage of EVsmart rebates to help offset the cost of electric vehicle (EV) chargers. The program provides two types of rebates:



RESIDENTIAL - $300 rebate for qualifying BGE residential customers who install an approved Level 2 smart charger at their single-family home.



MULTIFAMILY PROPERTY - Up to $25,000 in incentives for qualifying multifamily property managers/owners or homeowner associations that install approved Level 2 smart chargers or DC Fast Chargers.



Customers seeking more information on EVs or chargers should visit bge.com/electricvehicles to apply for the rebates. They can also explore online savings calculators that compare EVs to gasoline-powered cars in terms of fuel and commute costs, carbon impacts and more. BGE's website also provides easily accessible information on EV incentives and promotions offered by federal and state programs.



In addition, BGE will operate a new EV charging network starting in fall 2019. Once the network is fully built, EV drivers will be able to charge their vehicle at 500 BGE Level 2 smart chargers or DC Fast Chargers at competitive rates. The chargers will be located throughout BGE's service area providing drivers flexibility and the ability to travel in central Maryland without worry that they will run out of power.



The EVsmart Program fuels progress on Maryland's Air Quality and Chesapeake Bay goals, which include having 300,000 zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) on the road by 2025; currently, fewer than 20,000 ZEVs are registered in the state.



