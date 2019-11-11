BGE Relocates Its Office in Fort Worth

BGE, Inc. announced today the relocation of its office in Fort Worth.

“With our tremendous growth in North Texas the new office provides us with the size, resources and location to better accommodate our staff and clients,” said Doug Dillon, executive vice president. “We are excited about the move and the future of BGE’s presence in Fort Worth and the surrounding areas.”

Located downtown, the new office is less than a mile away from the previous office space. The change of location provides BGE with nearly twice the office and parking space to better accommodate its growing staff of 45 and local clients. The move was effective as of Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

The new office address is 777 Main St., Suite 1900, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. To contact BGE’s office in Fort Worth, please call 817-887-6130.

Ranked No. 124 in Engineering News-Record’s 2019 Top 500 Design Firms, BGE, Inc. is a nationwide consulting firm that provides civil engineering and other services in planning and landscape architecture; environmental; surveying; transportation; land and site development; public works; and construction management for public and private clients. Founded in 1975, the firm employs 700 people with offices in Texas, Arkansas, Florida, and North Carolina. For more information, please visit bgeinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005680/en/