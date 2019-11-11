Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BGE Relocates Its Office in Fort Worth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 05:52pm EST

BGE, Inc. announced today the relocation of its office in Fort Worth.

“With our tremendous growth in North Texas the new office provides us with the size, resources and location to better accommodate our staff and clients,” said Doug Dillon, executive vice president. “We are excited about the move and the future of BGE’s presence in Fort Worth and the surrounding areas.”

Located downtown, the new office is less than a mile away from the previous office space. The change of location provides BGE with nearly twice the office and parking space to better accommodate its growing staff of 45 and local clients. The move was effective as of Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

The new office address is 777 Main St., Suite 1900, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. To contact BGE’s office in Fort Worth, please call 817-887-6130.

Ranked No. 124 in Engineering News-Record’s 2019 Top 500 Design Firms, BGE, Inc. is a nationwide consulting firm that provides civil engineering and other services in planning and landscape architecture; environmental; surveying; transportation; land and site development; public works; and construction management for public and private clients. Founded in 1975, the firm employs 700 people with offices in Texas, Arkansas, Florida, and North Carolina. For more information, please visit bgeinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:45pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline– ZYNE
GL
06:42pFERRO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:42pSEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Joins LA Family Housing to Make Hundreds of Thanksgiving Dinner Kits for Those in Need
PR
06:40pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Warns of Margin Pressure After Mixed Quarter --Update
DJ
06:38pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : to Buy Out Craft-Brewing Company
DJ
06:37pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Dropbox, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DBX
GL
06:36pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Overstock.com, Inc. - OSTK
GL
06:34pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Domo, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DOMO
GL
06:31pGlobal Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Angelcare and Dorel Industries (Dorel Juvenile Group) | Technavio
BU
06:31pORGANIGRAM : Provides Corporate Update
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1YAGEO CORPORATION : YAGEO : to Acquire KEMET for US$27.20 Per Share in Cash
2INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. : INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Presents 2019 ISG Star of Excellence Award&trade..
3DEXUS FINANCE PTY LIMITED: Settlement of first tranche of 201 Elizabeth Street Sydney
4TIDEWATER INC. : TIDEWATER: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5Driven to End Hunger, Walser Automotive Group Launches Food Donation Campaign

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group