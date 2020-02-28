BGMC International : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notes:

Any member of the Company (the " Member ") entitled to attend and vote at the 2020 AGM or its adjourned meeting (as the case may be) is entitled to appoint one (or, if he/she/it holds two or more Shares, more than one) proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. A proxy needs not be a Member but must be present in person at the 2020 AGM to represent the Member. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of Shares in respect of which such proxy is so appointed.

Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a Member from attending and voting in person at the 2020 AGM if he/she/it so wishes. In the event of a Member who has lodged a form of proxy attending the 2020 AGM in person, the form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.

In order to be valid, the duly completed and signed form of proxy must be deposited together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority, at the office of the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at Room 2103B, 21/F., 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event, not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the 2020 AGM or its adjournment.

For determining the entitlement of the Members to attend and vote at the 2020 AGM, the register of members of the Company (" Register of Members ") will be closed from Thursday, 26 March 2020 to Tuesday, 31 March 2020 (both dates inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares will be effected. To qualify for attending and voting at the 2020 AGM, non-registered Members must lodge all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at Room 2103B, 21/F., 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

In relation to the proposed Resolution no. 2 above, Dato' Mohd Arifin bin Mohd Arif, Dato' Teh Kok Lee and Tan Sri Dato' Seri Kong Cho Ha will retire as Directors at the 2020 AGM and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. Details of the above Directors are set out in Appendix I to the Company's circular dated 2 March 2020 (the " Circular ").

In relation to the proposed Resolution no. 4 above, the Board concurs with the views of the audit committee of the Board and has recommended that Deloitte PLT be re-appointed as the independent auditors of the Company.

In relation to the proposed Resolution no. 5 above, approval is being sought from the Members for the grant to the Directors of a general mandate to authorise the allotment and issue of Shares under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the " Listing Rules "). The Directors have no immediate plans to issue any new Shares.

In relation to the proposed Resolution no. 6 above, the Directors wish to state that they will exercise the powers granted to repurchase Shares only in the circumstances which they consider appropriate for the benefit of the Members as a whole. An explanatory statement containing the information necessary to enable the Members to make an informed decision to vote on the proposed resolution as required by the Listing Rules is set out in Appendix II to the Circular.

In compliance with Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, voting on all proposed resolutions set out in this Notice will be decided by way of a poll. The Company will announce the results of the poll in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules.

In case of joint holders of a Share, any one of such joint holders may vote at the 2020 AGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the 2020 AGM personally or by proxy, the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members in respect of the joint holding.