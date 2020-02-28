|
BGMC International : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
BGMC International Limited
璋 利 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1693)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the annual general meeting of BGMC International Limited (the "Company" and the "2020 AGM", respectively) will be held at Horizon 2, Level R
Sky Park One City, Jalan USJ 25/1, 47650 Subang Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (or the adjournment thereof) for the following purposes:
AS ORDINARY BUSINESSES
To consider and receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and independent auditors of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2019;
(a) To re-elect Dato' Mohd Arifin bin Mohd Arif as an executive director of the Company;
To re-elect Dato' Teh Kok Lee as an executive director of the Company; and
To re-elect Tan Sri Dato' Seri Kong Cho Ha as an independent non-executive director of the Company;
To authorise the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company for the year ending 30 September 2020;
To re-appoint Deloitte PLT as the independent auditors of the Company and authorise the Board to fix their remuneration;
To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) of this Resolution below and pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the exercise by the directors of the Company (the "Directors") during
the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") or securities convertible into or exchangeable for Shares, or options for similar rights to subscribe for any Shares and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution above shall be in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;
the aggregate number of the Shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued or dealt with (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as defined below); or (ii) the exercise of any options granted under the share option scheme of the Company; or (iii) any issue of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on the Shares in accordance with the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") in force from time to time, shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate number of the Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of this Resolution and such approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purposes of this Resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the date of the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held by the Articles of Association, the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated or revised from time to time) of the Cayman Islands or any other applicable laws; or
the date on which the authority set out in this Resolution is revoked and varied by way of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting;
"Rights Issue" means an offer of Shares, or offer or issue of options or other similar instruments giving the rights to subscribe for Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of Shares on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of Shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements, or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under
the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be involved in determining the existence or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction applicable to the Company or any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange applicable to the Company)."
6. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT:
subject to paragraph (b) of this Resolution below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase the shares of the Company (the "Shares") in issue on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") or any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "Commission") and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated or revised from time to time) of the Cayman Islands or any other applicable laws, the Code on Share Buy-backs approved by the Commission and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the aggregate number of the Shares which may be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution above during the Relevant Period (as defined below) shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate number of the issued Shares as at the date of the passing of this Resolution and the authority pursuant to paragraph (a) of this Resolution shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purposes of this Resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the date of the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held by the articles of association of the Company, the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated or revised from time to time) of the Cayman Islands or any other applicable laws; or
the date on which the authority set out in this Resolution is revoked and varied by way of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."
7. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT conditional upon Resolutions nos. 5 and 6 set out in the notice convening this meeting (the "Notice") being passed, the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company pursuant to Resolution no. 5 set out in the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the aggregate number of the shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in issue repurchased under the authority granted pursuant to Resolution no. 6 set out in the Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing this Resolution."
By Order of the Board
BGMC International Limited
Tan Sri Dato' Sri Goh Ming Choon
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 2 March 2020
Registered Office:
Estera Trust (Cayman) Limited
Clifton House, 75 Fort Street
PO Box 1350
Grand Cayman KY1-1108
Cayman Islands
Headquarters and Principal Place of Business in Malaysia:
A-3A-02, Block A, Level 3A
Sky Park One City, Jalan USJ 25/1
47650 Subang Jaya
Selangor Darul Ehsan
Malaysia
Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:
31/F., 148 Electric Road
North Point
Hong Kong
Notes:
Any member of the Company (the "Member") entitled to attend and vote at the 2020 AGM or its adjourned meeting (as the case may be) is entitled to appoint one (or, if he/she/it holds two or more Shares, more than one) proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. A proxy needs not be a Member but must be present in person at the 2020 AGM to represent the Member. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of Shares in respect of which such proxy is so appointed.
Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a Member from attending and voting in person at the 2020 AGM if he/she/it so wishes. In the event of a Member who has lodged a form of proxy attending the 2020 AGM in person, the form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.
In order to be valid, the duly completed and signed form of proxy must be deposited together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority, at the office of the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at Room 2103B, 21/F., 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event, not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the 2020 AGM or its adjournment.
For determining the entitlement of the Members to attend and vote at the 2020 AGM, the register of members of the Company ("Register of Members") will be closed from Thursday, 26 March 2020 to Tuesday, 31 March 2020 (both dates inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares will be effected. To qualify for attending and voting at the 2020 AGM, non-registered Members must lodge all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at Room 2103B, 21/F., 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.
In relation to the proposed Resolution no. 2 above, Dato' Mohd Arifin bin Mohd Arif, Dato' Teh Kok Lee and Tan Sri Dato' Seri Kong Cho Ha will retire as Directors at the 2020 AGM and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. Details of the above Directors are set out in Appendix I to the Company's circular dated 2 March 2020 (the "Circular").
In relation to the proposed Resolution no. 4 above, the Board concurs with the views of the audit committee of the Board and has recommended that Deloitte PLT be re-appointed as the independent auditors of the Company.
In relation to the proposed Resolution no. 5 above, approval is being sought from the Members for the grant to the Directors of a general mandate to authorise the allotment and issue of Shares under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"). The Directors have no immediate plans to issue any new Shares.
In relation to the proposed Resolution no. 6 above, the Directors wish to state that they will exercise the powers granted to repurchase Shares only in the circumstances which they consider appropriate for the benefit of the Members as a whole. An explanatory statement containing the information necessary to enable the Members to make an informed decision to vote on the proposed resolution as required by the Listing Rules is set out in Appendix II to the Circular.
In compliance with Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, voting on all proposed resolutions set out in this Notice will be decided by way of a poll. The Company will announce the results of the poll in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules.
In case of joint holders of a Share, any one of such joint holders may vote at the 2020 AGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the 2020 AGM personally or by proxy, the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members in respect of the joint holding.
The translation into the Chinese language of this Notice is for reference only. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises of Tan Sri Dato' Sri Goh Ming Choon (Chairman), Dato' Mohd Arifin bin Mohd Arif (Vice-Chairman), Dato' Teh Kok Lee (Chief Executive Officer) and Ir. Azham Malik bin Mohd Hashim as executive Directors; and Tan Sri Dato' Seri Kong Cho Ha, Chan May May and Ng Yuk Yeung as independent non-executive Directors.
