BGMC International : PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

BGMC International Limited 璋 利 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1693) Executive Directors: Tan Sri Dato' Sri Goh Ming Choon (Chairman) Dato' Mohd Arifin bin Mohd Arif (Vice-chairman) Dato' Teh Kok Lee (Chief Executive Officer) Ir. Azham Malik bin Mohd Hashim Independent Non-executive Directors: Tan Sri Dato' Seri Kong Cho Ha Chan May May Ng Yuk Yeung 2 March 2020 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, Azham Malik bin Mohd Hashim Cayman Islands Independent Non-executive Directors: Headquarters and Principal Place of Tan Sri Dato' Seri Kong Cho Ha Business in Malaysia: Chan May May A-3A-02, Block A, Level 3A Ng Yuk Yeung Sky Park One City, Jalan USJ 25/1 47650 Subang Jaya Selangor Darul Ehsan Malaysia Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: 31/F., 148 Electric Road North Point Hong Kong 2 March 2020 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION The Directors will propose at the 2020 AGM the resolutions for, among other matters, (i) the grant of the Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate, (ii) the extension of the Issue Mandate to include the number of Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate and (iii) the re-election of the retiring Directors. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The purpose of this circular is to give you the notice of the 2020 AGM and provide you with the information regarding the above resolutions to be proposed at the 2020 AGM to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against those resolutions. ISSUE MANDATE Given that the general mandate granted to the Directors to issue Shares pursuant to the resolution passed by the Shareholders at the 2019 AGM will lapse at the conclusion of the 2020 AGM, an ordinary resolution will be proposed at the 2020 AGM to grant the Issue Mandate to the Directors. Based on 1,800,000,000 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date and assuming that no further Shares will be issued and no Shares will be repurchased and cancelled after the Latest Practicable Date and up to the date of the 2020 AGM, the Directors will be authorised to allot, issue and deal with up to a total of 360,000,000 Shares, being 20% of the total number of the issued Shares as at the date of the resolution in relation thereto if the Issue Mandate is granted at the 2020 AGM. The Issue Mandate, if granted at the 2020 AGM, will end at the earliest of (i) the conclusion of the next AGM; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next AGM is required to be held by the Articles of Association or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands; or (iii) the date on which such authority is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in a general meeting of the Company. REPURCHASE MANDATE Given that the general mandate granted to the Directors to repurchase Shares pursuant to the resolution passed by the Shareholders at the 2019 AGM will lapse at the conclusion of the 2020 AGM, an ordinary resolution will be proposed at the 2020 AGM to grant the Repurchase Mandate to the Directors. Subject to the passing of the proposed ordinary resolution approving the grant of the Repurchase Mandate and based on 1,800,000,000 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date and assuming that no further Shares will be issued and no Shares will be repurchased and cancelled after the Latest Practicable Date and up to the date of the 2020 AGM, the Company would be allowed to repurchase a maximum of 180,000,000 Shares, being 10% of the total number of the issued Shares as at the date of the resolution in relation thereto. The Repurchase Mandate, if granted at the 2020 AGM, will end at the earliest of (i) the conclusion of the next AGM if the Repurchase Mandate is granted at the 2020 AGM; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next AGM is required to be held by the Articles of Association or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands; or (iii) the date on which such authority is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in a general meeting of the Company. An explanatory statement in connection with the Repurchase Mandate is set out in Appendix II to this circular. The explanatory statement contains all the requisite information required under the Listing Rules to be given to the Shareholders to enable them to make informed decisions on whether to vote for or against the resolution approving the Repurchase Mandate. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD EXTENSION OF ISSUE MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES Subject to the passing of the ordinary resolutions to grant the Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate, an ordinary resolution will be proposed at the 2020 AGM to extend the Issue Mandate by including the number of the Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate. RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS As at the Latest Practicable Date, there were four Executive Directors, namely Tan Sri Barry Goh, Dato' Mohd Arifin bin Mohd Arif, Dato' Michael Teh and Ir. Azham Malik bin Mohd Hashim; and three INEDs, namely Tan Sri Dato' Seri Kong Cho Ha, Ms. Chan May May and Mr. Ng Yuk Yeung. Article 108(a) of the Articles of Association provides that notwithstanding any other provisions in these articles, at each AGM one-third of the Directors for the time being, or, if their number is not three or a multiple of three, then the number nearest to but not less than one-third shall retire from office by rotation provided that every Director (including those appointed for a specific term) shall be subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years. Accordingly, Dato' Mohd Arifin bin Mohd Arif, Dato' Michael Teh and Tan Sri Dato' Seri Kong Cho Ha ("Retiring Directors") shall retire from office by rotation at the 2020 AGM and, being eligible, will offer themselves for re-election at the 2020 AGM. Procedure and Process for Nomination of Directors The Nomination Committee will recommend to the Board for the appointment of a Director including an INED in accordance with the following procedures and process: The Nomination Committee will, giving due consideration to the current composition and size of the Board, develop a list of desirable skills, perspectives and experience at the outset to focus the search effort; The Nomination Committee may consult any source it considers appropriate in identifying or selecting suitable candidates, such as referrals from existing Directors, advertising, recommendations from a third party agency firm and proposals from the Shareholders with due consideration given to the criteria which include but are not limited to: Diversity in the aspects of, amongst others, gender, age, cultural and educational background, professional experience, skills, knowledge and length of service; Commitment for responsibilities of the Board in respect of available time and relevant interest; - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Qualifications, including accomplishment and experience in the relevant industries in which the Group's business is involved; Independence; Reputation for integrity; Potential contributions that the individual can bring to the Board; and Plan(s) in place for the orderly succession of the Board. The Nomination Committee may adopt any process it considers appropriate in evaluating the suitability of the candidates, such as interviews, background checks, presentations and third party reference checks; The Nomination Committee will consider a broad range of candidates who are in and outside of the Board's circle of contacts; Upon considering a candidate suitable for the directorship, the Nomination Committee will hold a meeting and/or by way of written resolutions to, if thought fit, approve the recommendation to the Board for appointment; The Nomination Committee will provide the relevant information of the selected candidate to the Remuneration Committee for consideration of the remuneration package of such selected candidate; The Nomination Committee will thereafter make the recommendation to the Board in relation to the proposed appointment, and where a non-executive Director is considered, the Remuneration Committee will make the recommendation to the Board on the policy and structure for the remuneration; The Board may arrange for the selected candidate to be interviewed by the members of the Board, who are not members of the Nomination Committee and the Board will thereafter deliberate and decide the appointment as the case may be; and All appointment of Directors will be confirmed by the filing of the consent to act as Director of the relevant Director (or any other similar filings requiring the relevant Director to acknowledge or accept the appointment as Director, as the case may be) to be filed with the relevant regulatory authorities, if required. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Recommendation of the Nomination Committee The Nomination Committee had assessed and reviewed the annual written confirmation of independence of each of the INEDs for the Year and thereafter up to 30 December 2019 based on the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules and confirmed that all of them, including Tan Sri Dato' Seri Kong Cho Ha remain independent. In addition, the Nomination Committee had evaluated the performance of each of the Retiring Directors for the Year and found their performance satisfactory. As a result, with the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, the Board has proposed that all the Retiring Directors, namely Dato' Mohd Arifin bin Mohd Arif, Dato' Michael Teh and Tan Sri Dato' Seri Kong Cho Ha stand for re-election as Directors at the 2020 AGM. As a good corporate governance practice, each of the Retiring Directors abstained from voting at the relevant Board meeting on the respective propositions of their recommendations for re-election by the Shareholders at the 2020 AGM. The biographical details of each of the Retiring Directors to be re-elected at the 2020 AGM are set out in Appendix I to this circular in accordance with the relevant requirements under the Listing Rules. Further information about the Board's composition and diversity as well as the attendance record at the meetings of the Board and/or its committees and the general meetings of the Directors (including the Retiring Directors) is disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report of the Annual Report. 2020 AGM The Company will convene the 2020 AGM at Horizon 2, Level R @ Sky Park One City, Jalan USJ 25/1, 47650 Subang Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 at 9:00 a.m., at which the resolutions will be proposed for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving, among others, (i) the grant of the Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate, (ii) the extension of the Issue Mandate to include the number of Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate and (iii) the re-election of the Retiring Directors. The notice convening the 2020 AGM is set out on pages 19 to 23 of this circular. A form of proxy for use in connection with the 2020 AGM is enclosed with this circular and can also be downloaded from the respective websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.bgmc.asia). If you are not able or do not intend to attend the 2020 AGM but wish to exercise your right as a Shareholder, please complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the completed form of proxy to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at Room 2103B, 21/F., 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event, not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the 2020 AGM or its adjournment (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude any Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the 2020 AGM or its adjournment should he/she/it so wish. If the Shareholder attends and votes at the 2020 AGM, the instrument appointing of the proxy will be deemed to have been revoked. - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD VOTING BY POLL Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of the Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman of the meeting, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. Therefore, all resolutions to be proposed at the 2020 AGM and contained in the notice of the 2020 AGM will be voted by way of a poll by the Shareholders. The Company will announce the results of the poll in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes the particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the resolutions to be proposed at the 2020 AGM and as set out in the notice of the 2020 AGM for approving, among others, (i) the grant of the Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate, (ii) the extension of the Issue Mandate to include the number of Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate and (iii) the re-election of the Retiring Directors are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of all the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the 2020 AGM as set out in the notice of the 2020 AGM on pages 19 to 23 of this circular. GENERAL Your attention is drawn to the additional information set out in the appendices to this circular. - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD MISCELLANEOUS The English text of this circular shall prevail over the Chinese text for the purpose of interpretation. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board BGMC International Limited Tan Sri Dato' Sri Goh Ming Choon Chairman and Executive Director - 10 - APPENDIX I BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION The following are the biographical details of the Retiring Directors who will retire as required by the Articles of Association and the Listing Rules and are proposed to be re-elected at the 2020 AGM. DATO' MOHD ARIFIN BIN MOHD ARIF (VICE-CHAIRMAN AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR) Dato' Mohd Arifin bin Mohd Arif ("Dato' Arifin"), aged 56, was appointed as a Director on 18 November 2016 and is now the Vice-chairman of the Board and an Executive Director. Dato' Arifin is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He is primarily responsible for overall management, corporate development and strategic planning of the Group. Dato' Arifin has over 25 years of experience in the construction field. From 1993 to 2006, he was a director of Ehsanibu Sdn. Bhd., a Malaysian construction company. Since June 2007, he has been a director of KAS Engineering Sdn. Bhd. ("KAS Engineering"), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and he facilitated KAS Engineering to secure the Universiti Teknologi MARA ("UiTM") Project in 2012. Dato' Arifin sat for the Joint Examination for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia and General Certificate Examination in 1980 and obtained a Grade Three Certificate. Dato' Arifin has entered into a service contract with the Company for an initial fixed term of three years commencing on the Listing Date. Pursuant to the service contract, Dato' Arifin is entitled to a monthly basic salary of RM39,000 and, subject to the determination of the Board, a discretionary bonus. The aggregate emolument of Dato' Arifin for the Year amounted to RM765,015. Further details of Dato' Arifin's remuneration for the Year are set out in Note 10 to the Audited Financial Statements contained in the Annual Report. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Dato' Arifin was interested in 141,750,000 Shares, representing approximately 7.88% of the issued Shares, through his controlled corporation, Kingdom Base, within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Kingdom Base is directly wholly-owned by Dato' Arifin. - 11 - APPENDIX I BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION DATO' MICHAEL TEH (EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CEO) Dato' Teh Kok Lee (拿督鄭國利) ("Dato' Michael Teh"), aged 36, was appointed as a Director on 18 November 2016 and is now the CEO and an Executive Director. He is also a member of the Nomination Committee. Dato' Michael Teh is currently the chief executive officer and a director of BGMC Corporation Sdn. Bhd. ("BGMC Corporation"), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He is primarily responsible for overall management, corporate development and strategic planning of the Group. Dato' Michael Teh graduated from the University of the West of England, Bristol in England with a Bachelor's degree in Law in July 2006. Dato' Michael Teh is a nephew of Tan Sri Barry Goh, the Chairman, an Executive Director and a controlling shareholder of the Company. Dato' Michael Teh has over 12 years of experience in the construction field. Prior to his joining of BGMC Corporation as its project director in April 2011, he joined B&G Concept Property Sdn. Bhd., a housing and commercial property development company in Malaysia, in September 2006, as a personal assistant to the managing director for about five years. He was responsible for providing guidance on contract and commercial practices and procedures to the managing director, project managers or other operational staff. Dato' Michael Teh has entered into a service contract with the Company for an initial fixed term of three years commencing on the Listing Date. Pursuant to the service contract, Dato' Michael Teh is entitled to a monthly basic salary of RM36,000 and, subject to the determination of the Board, a discretionary bonus. The aggregate emolument of Dato' Michael Teh for the Year amounted to RM529,635. Further details of Dato' Michael Teh's remuneration for the Year are set out in Note 10 to the Audited Financial Statements contained in the Annual Report. As at the Latest Practicable, Prosper International and Seeva International were beneficially interested in 864,000,000 Shares and 344,250,000 Shares, respectively. Prosper International is directly wholly-owned by Tan Sri Barry Goh whereas Seeva International is directly wholly-owned by Dato' Michael Teh. On 15 December 2016, Tan Sri Barry Goh and Dato' Michael Teh entered into a concert party confirmatory deed to acknowledge and confirm, among other things, that they had been parties acting in concert and would continue to act in concert with each other with respect to their interests in the Company. Accordingly, each of Tan Sri Barry Goh and Dato' Michael Teh is deemed to be interested in a total of 1,208,250,000 Shares, representing approximately 67.12% of the total number of issued Shares, held by Prosper International and Seeva International. - 12 - APPENDIX I BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION TAN SRI DATO' SERI KONG CHO HA (INED) Tan Sri Dato' Seri Kong Cho Ha (丹斯里拿督江作漢) ("Tan Sri Kong"), aged 69, was appointed as an INED on 3 July 2017. He is the chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. He is primarily responsible for supervising and providing independent advice to the Board. He graduated from the University of Malaya in Malaysia with a Bachelor's degree in Science in June 1974 and from the science, technology and innovation policy executive education program at the Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in the United States in November 2006. Tan Sri Kong has several years of experience in public service. From April 2009 to June 2010, he served as the Minister of Housing and Local Government in Malaysia and from June 2010 to May 2013, he served as the Minister of Transport in Malaysia. From April 2014 to May 2018, he was the deputy chairman of Invest Perak (Investment Council in the State of Perak). From August 2014 to May 2018, he served as the chairman of Port Klang Authority. Tan Sri Kong has confirmed that he meets the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. Tan Sri Kong has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for an initial fixed term of three years commencing on 3 July 2017. Pursuant to the appointment letter, Tan Sri Kong is entitled to a monthly Director's fee of HK$18,000.00. The aggregate emolument of Tan Sri Kong for the Year amounted to HK$216,000.00. GENERAL Save for the information disclosed above, there is no other matter concerning the re-election of each of the Retiring Directors that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders, nor is there other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules; each of the Retiring Directors had not held any directorship in the last three years in any public company, the issued securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; each of the Retiring Directors confirms with respect to him that as at the Latest Practicable Date: (a) he did not hold other positions in the Company or other members of the Group; (b) he did not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company; and he did not have any interests in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO; - 13 - APPENDIX I BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION The service contract/letter of appointment of each of the Retiring Directors entered into with the Company may be terminated in accordance with the provisions thereof or by the Company giving to him not less than three months' prior notice in writing or by him giving to the Company not less than one month's prior notice in writing; Each of the Retiring Directors is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the 2020 AGM in accordance with the Articles of Association; and The emoluments of all Retiring Directors are determined by the Board upon the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee on the basis of the relevant Director's qualifications, experience, level of responsibilities and duties within the Group and the current market situation, and will be reviewed annually. - 14 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT This appendix serves as an explanatory statement as required by Rule 10.06 of the Listing Rules to be given to all Shareholders relating to the resolution to be proposed at the 2020 AGM granting the Repurchase Mandate. The Listing Rules permit companies whose primary listing is on the Stock Exchange to repurchase their fully-paid shares on the Stock Exchange subject to certain restrictions, the most important of which are summarised below: 1. SHAREHOLDERS' APPROVAL All proposed repurchase of Shares on the Stock Exchange by the Company must be approved in advance by the Shareholders by an ordinary resolution of the Company, either by way of a general mandate or by a specific approval to the Directors. 2. REPURCHASE OF SECURITIES FROM CORE CONNECTED PERSONS Under the Listing Rules, the Company is prohibited from knowingly purchasing Shares on the Stock Exchange from a core connected person. As at the Latest Practicable Date, to the best knowledge of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, no core connected person of the Company has notified the Company that he/she/it has a present intention to sell any Shares to the Company or has undertaken not to sell any of the Shares held by him/her/ it to the Company in the event that the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. 3. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 1,800,000,000 Shares. Subject to the passing of the proposed ordinary resolution for the approval of the Repurchase Mandate and assuming that no further Shares are issued and no Shares are repurchased and cancelled after the Latest Practicable Date and up to the date of passing such resolution at the 2020 AGM, the Directors would be authorised to repurchase up to a maximum of 180,000,000 Shares, representing 10% of the total number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing the relevant resolution. The Repurchase Mandate will end on the earliest of (i) the conclusion of the next AGM; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next AGM is required to be held by the Articles of Association or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands; or (iii) the date on which such authority is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in a general meeting of the Company. 4. REASONS FOR REPURCHASES The Directors have no present intention to repurchase any Shares but consider that the Repurchase Mandate is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. An exercise of the Repurchase Mandate may, depending on the market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net assets value per Share and/or earnings per Share and will only be made when the Directors believe that a repurchase will benefit the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. - 15 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT 5. FUNDING OF REPURCHASES Pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, repurchases would be funded entirely from the Company's funds legally available in accordance with the laws of the Cayman Islands and the Articles of Association for such purpose. 6. IMPACT ON WORKING CAPITAL OR GEARING POSITION An exercise of the Repurchase Mandate in full may have a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company when compared with that as at 30 September 2019, being the date of its latest published audited consolidated financial statements. The Directors do not propose to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company, which in the opinion of the Directors is from time to time appropriate for the Company. 7. SHARE PRICES The highest and lowest market prices at which the Shares had been traded on the Stock Exchange during each of the previous twelve months up to the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Traded Price (HK$) Month Highest Lowest 2019 February 0.223 0.188 March 0.255 0.188 April 0.207 0.173 May 0.200 0.173 June 0.187 0.150 July 0.181 0.130 August 0.179 0.133 September 0.170 0.130 October 0.155 0.126 November 0.155 0.120 December 0.148 0.121 2020 January suspended suspended February (up to and including the Latest Practicable Date) 0.129 0.114 Note: Trading in the Shares has been suspended from 2 January 2020 to 20 February 2020 (both dates inclusive). - 16 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT 8. DIRECTORS AND THEIR CLOSE ASSOCIATES None of the Directors or, to the best of their knowledge having made all reasonable enquiries, their respective close associates, has any present intention to sell to the Company or any member of the Group any of the Shares if the Repurchase Mandate is approved at the 2020 AGM. 9. UNDERTAKING OF THE DIRECTORS The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that so far as the same may be applicable, they will exercise the powers of the Company to make repurchases pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. 10. EFFECT OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE If a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases as a result of the Company exercising its powers to repurchase Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, such an increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purpose of the Takeovers Code. As a result, a Shareholder, or a group of Shareholders acting in concert (as defined in the Takeovers Code), could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become(s) obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. To the best knowledge and information of the Directors, as at the Latest Practicable Date: Prosper International and Seeva International were beneficially interested in 864,000,000 Shares and 344,250,000 Shares, respectively. Prosper International is wholly-owned by Tan Sri Barry Goh, an Executive Director and the Chairman while Seeva International is wholly-owned by Dato' Michael Teh, an Executive Director and the CEO. On 15 December 2016, Tan Sri Barry Goh and Dato' Michael Teh entered into a concert party confirmatory deed to acknowledge and confirm, among other things, that they had been parties acting in concert and would continue to act in concert with each other with respect to their interests in the Company. Accordingly, each of Tan Sri Barry Goh and Dato' Michael Teh is deemed to be interested in a total of 1,208,250,000 Shares, representing approximately 67.12% of the total number of the issued Shares, held by Prosper International and Seeva International. Meanwhile, Dato' Mohd Arifin bin Mohd Arif, an Executive Director and the Vice-chairman of the Board, is interested in 141,750,000 Shares, representing approximately 7.88% of the total number of the issued Shares, held by Kingdom Base. In the event that the Directors will exercise in full the Repurchase Mandate, the interests in the Company of each of (i) Tan Sri Barry Goh, Dato' Michael Teh, Prosper International and Seeva International and (ii) Dato' Mohd Arifin bin Mohd Arif and Kingdom Base would be increased to approximately 74.58% and 8.75%, respectively of the total number of the issued - 17 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT Shares and such increases will not give rise to any obligation to make a mandatory offer under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. Save as aforesaid, the Directors are not aware of any consequence which may arise under the Takeovers Code as a consequence of any repurchase of Shares under the Repurchase Mandate. Assuming that there is no issue of Shares between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of a repurchase, an exercise of the Repurchase Mandate in whole or in a certain part will result in the aggregate amount of the issued Shares in the public hands falling below the prescribed minimum percentage of 25% as required by the Listing Rules. The Directors confirm that the Repurchase Mandate will not be exercised to the extent as may result in the amount of the Shares held by the public being reduced to less than 25% of the issued Shares. 11. SHARES REPURCHASE MADE BY THE COMPANY No repurchases of Shares have been made by the Company (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise) since the Listing Date up to the Latest Practicable Date. - 18 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING BGMC International Limited 璋 利 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1693) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the annual general meeting of BGMC International Limited (the "Company" and the "2020 AGM", respectively) will be held at Horizon 2, Level R Sky Park One City, Jalan USJ 25/1, 47650 Subang Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (or the adjournment thereof) for the following purposes: AS ORDINARY BUSINESSES To consider and receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and independent auditors of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2019; (a) To re-elect Dato' Mohd Arifin bin Mohd Arif as an executive director of the Company; To re-elect Dato' Teh Kok Lee as an executive director of the Company; and To re-elect Tan Sri Dato' Seri Kong Cho Ha as an independent non-executive director of the Company; To authorise the board of directors of the Company (the " Board ") to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company for the year ending 30 September 2020; To re-appoint Deloitte PLT as the independent auditors of the Company and authorise the Board to fix their remuneration; To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

" THAT : subject to paragraph (c) of this Resolution below and pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the exercise by the directors of the Company (the " Directors ") during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, - 19 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") or securities convertible into or exchangeable for Shares, or options for similar rights to subscribe for any Shares and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution above shall be in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period; the aggregate number of the Shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued or dealt with (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as defined below); or (ii) the exercise of any options granted under the share option scheme of the Company; or (iii) any issue of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on the Shares in accordance with the articles of association of the Company (the " Articles of Association ") in force from time to time, shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate number of the Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of this Resolution and such approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purposes of this Resolution:

" Relevant Period " means the period from the date of the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held by the Articles of Association, the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated or revised from time to time) of the Cayman Islands or any other applicable laws; or the date on which the authority set out in this Resolution is revoked and varied by way of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting; "Rights Issue" means an offer of Shares, or offer or issue of options or other similar instruments giving the rights to subscribe for Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of Shares on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of Shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements, or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be - 20 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING involved in determining the existence or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction applicable to the Company or any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange applicable to the Company)." 6. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "THAT: subject to paragraph (b) of this Resolution below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase the shares of the Company (the " Shares ") in issue on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Stock Exchange ") or any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the " Commission ") and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated or revised from time to time) of the Cayman Islands or any other applicable laws, the Code on Share Buy-backs approved by the Commission and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the aggregate number of the Shares which may be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution above during the Relevant Period (as defined below) shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate number of the issued Shares as at the date of the passing of this Resolution and the authority pursuant to paragraph (a) of this Resolution shall be limited accordingly; and for the purposes of this Resolution:

" Relevant Period " means the period from the date of the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held by the articles of association of the Company, the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated or revised from time to time) of the Cayman Islands or any other applicable laws; or - 21 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the date on which the authority set out in this Resolution is revoked and varied by way of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting." 7. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "THAT conditional upon Resolutions nos. 5 and 6 set out in the notice convening this meeting (the "Notice") being passed, the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company pursuant to Resolution no. 5 set out in the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the aggregate number of the shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in issue repurchased under the authority granted pursuant to Resolution no. 6 set out in the Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing this Resolution." 