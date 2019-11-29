Log in
BGNE LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against BeiGene, Ltd. – BGNE

0
11/29/2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) resulting from allegations that BeiGene may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 5, 2019, J Capital Research published a report asserting, in part, that BeiGene “is faking sales in order to persuade investors that it can develop a successful platform in China” and that “management may also be skimming R&D and capital budgets.” On this news, the price of BeiGene securities fell $19.95 per share, or 14.19%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $120.61 on September 6, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered BeiGene investors. If you purchased shares of BeiGene please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1670.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
