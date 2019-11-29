BGNE LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against BeiGene, Ltd. – BGNE
11/29/2019 | 03:31pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) resulting from allegations that BeiGene may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On September 5, 2019, J Capital Research published a report asserting, in part, that BeiGene “is faking sales in order to persuade investors that it can develop a successful platform in China” and that “management may also be skimming R&D and capital budgets.” On this news, the price of BeiGene securities fell $19.95 per share, or 14.19%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $120.61 on September 6, 2019.
