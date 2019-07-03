BH Global : Engineering Division Secures S$3.8 Million Of Orders

(Registration Number: 200404900H) 8 PENJURU LANE, SINGAPORE 609189 Tel: (65) 6291-4444 Fax: (65) 6291-5777 NEWS RELEASE - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE BH Global Corporation Limited Engineering Division secures S$3.8 million of orders BOS Offshore & Marine Pte Ltd secured orders with various shipyards and shipowners, including a recent contract with ST Engineering Marine Ltd

Orders secured for the supply, engineering, fabrication and installation of Glass Reinforced Epoxy ("GRE") pipes

Order wins to be delivered within FY2019

Reinforces the Group's well-timed strategy; Group is well-positioned to ride on the global increasing demand of GRE pipes and scrubber retrofitting work to meet upcoming IMO regulations Singapore, 03 July 2019 - BH Global Corporation Limited ("BH Global"，"明辉环球企业" or the "Group"), is an established group providing comprehensive solutions in supply chain management, design and manufacturing, engineering, and surveillance and cyber security to a multitude of industries across the globe. The Group is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, BOS Offshore & Marine Pte Ltd ("BOS"), has secured 11 projects totalling S$3.8 million. The orders comprise the supply, engineering, fabrication and installation of GRE pipes in Japanese and Chinese shipyards, relating to the retrofitting of marine scrubber and ballasts water management systems. The most recent order was from ST Engineering Marine Ltd for the supply and installation of GRE pipes for a new power barge. Two of the 11 orders secured were completed recently with the Group expecting BOS to deliver the remaining of its current orders within FY2019, barring unforeseen circumstances. The strategic transformation for the Group's Engineering Division has been in the works over the last two years, in response to new regulations by the International Maritime Organisation ("IMO") on vessel sulphur oxide emissions ("SOX"). These new regulations due to be enforced by 1st January 2020 have led to a rise in demand for marine scrubbers and ballast water management system retrofit and installations by ship owners trying to meet the requirements. 1

BOS is the exclusive distributor of renowned Future Pipes Industry ("FPI") GRE pipes in Singapore, Japan and Vietnam. FPI is a global leader in fiberglass pipe system design and manufacturing for use across the oil and gas, water, industrial and marine industries. GRE is the choice material for marine scrubber piping installations due to their anti-corrosive characteristic in the harsh marine environment, resulting in maintenance free and long-lasting piping systems. GRE pipes are also lightweight, being only 25% of the weight of conventional steel pipes, contributing to fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. "Efforts to stock and secure distribution channels of GRE pipes, together with the build-up of installation and commissioning capabilities, were strategically planned ahead by the Group two years ago. Now, we see an upsurge of demand for scrubber retrofitting projects in shipyards in China, Japan and Singapore and we are well-prepared to ride the wave", said Mr Bryan Koh, Managing Director of BOS. "We are delighted that we are able to provide key support efficiently to our long-term partners when they require it most. We have a vision, the reach and the expertise, and the exclusive distribution agreement secured with FPI provides us the tools to execute our plans and seize rising opportunities. It is a timely outcome for our efforts and vigilance", said Mr Vincent Lim, Chief Executive Officer, BH Global. Apart from the 11 projects secured so far in FY2019, the Group looks to build on its order-winning momentum and fill its pipeline with more projects that will run through to 2020. The Group expects this wave to continue over the next few years and to establish itself as a frontrunner, especially in the Japanese market. -- End - About BH Global Corporation Limited (Bloomberg Code: BHGM.SP) BH Global Corporation Ltd is an established group providing comprehensive solutions in supply chain management, design and manufacturing, engineering, and surveillance and cyber security to a multitude of industries across the globe. With more than half a century of experience and presence in the marine and offshore, oil and gas, industrial, petrochemical and commercial sectors, the Group has built strong synergies and expertise that strategically position it to develop turnkey solutions focused on electrification, digitisation and environmental sustainability.

Through excellent research and development and project management capabilities, BH Global has a unique platform which is proficient in producing integrated solutions to capture growth opportunities, and executing swift and impactful value-added services to its clients worldwide. For more information, please refer to the website, www.bhglobal.com.sg ABOUT BOS Marine & Offshore (BOS) BOS is a Project Management Engineering company that specializes in Electrical, Instrumentation & Telecommunication for both offshore and onshore oil and gas industries. BOS also provides a wide range of services such as Project Management, Procurement Management, Detailed Engineering and Project Sales and Proposal. BOS is also the exclusive distributor of renowned FPI's GRE pipes in Singapore, Japan and Vietnam. In the year 2017, BOS Engineering International Pte. Ltd (BOSI) has integrated a company in Japan known as BOS Marine Offshore Engineering Corporation (BOSMEC), which has been instrumental in identifying opportunities in the Japanese maritime market for BOS's foray into the GRE pipe supply and installation in Japanese shipyards. At BOS Offshore & Marine Pte Ltd, we pay meticulous attention to details in engineering design. Also, we assist our clients to develop customized solutions from initial evaluation to project planning and execution to installation and commissioning phases, including on-going maintenance which ensures seamless integration in order to minimize expenditure and maximize operational efficiency. For more information, please visit http://www.bos-sg.com/