BH Global : PRESS RELEASE | NOVEMBER 26, 2019 New 2018 Service Annual Survey Data Released

NOV. 26, 2019 -The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data tables from the 2018 Service Annual Survey (SAS) and a data visualization. The SAS table package provides statistics on revenue, payroll, sources of revenue, expenses, exports, inventory, revenue from electronic sources and other selected industry-specific data for services industries. These data are collected from a sample of approximately 78,000 service businesses with paid employees. Administrative records data or imputed values supplement the survey to account for nonresponse, as well as nonemployer and certain other businesses. The Census Bureau has conducted the Service Annual Survey annually since 1982.

As is the case with all surveys, statistics from sample surveys are subject to sampling and nonsampling error. All comparisons made in this release have been tested and found to be statistically significant at the 90% confidence level, unless otherwise noted. Please consult the tables for measures of sampling variability. For more information about the Service Annual Survey, including on confidentiality protection, sampling error, nonsampling error and definitions, see www.census.gov/programs-surveys/sas/technical-documentation/methodology.html>.

