BH Global : Proposed Renounceable Non-Underwritten Rights Issue - Despatch Of The Offer Information Statement And Its Accompanying Documents

PROPOSED RENOUNCEABLE NON-UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS ISSUE - DESPATCH OF THE OFFER INFORMATION STATEMENT AND ITS ACCOMPANYING

DOCUMENTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of BH Global Corporation Limited ("Company") refers to the announcements made by the Company on 28 September 2018, 13 December 2018, 19 December 2018, 3 January 2019 and 18 January 2019, the circular to the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") dated 19 December 2018 ("Circular") and the offer information statement dated 18 January 2019 ("OIS"), relating to the renounceable non-underwritten rights issue (the "Rights Issue") of up to 179,999,992 Rights Shares at an issue price of S$0.085 for each Rights Share, on the basis of three (3) Rights Shares for every two (2) existing Shares held by Entitled Shareholders as at the Books Closure Date, fractional entitlements to be disregarded.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as ascribed to them in the OIS.

The Board wishes to announce that the OIS, together with copies of the application and acceptance form for the Rights Shares and Excess Rights Shares ("ARE") or the provisional allotment letter ("PAL"), have been despatched by the Company to the Entitled Shareholders today.

Entitled Shareholders who do not receive the OIS and its accompanying documents (the ARE or the PAL, as the case maybe) may, for the period up to 5.00 p.m. on 7 February 2019 (or such other time(s) and/or date(s) as may be announced from time to time by or on behalf of the Company), obtain copies of the same from CDP or the Share Registrar, as the case may be, at their respective addresses as follows:

CDP (in the case of Entitled Depositors) Share Registrar (in the case of Entitled Scripholders) The Central Depository (Pte) Limited 9 North Buona Vista Drive #01-19/20 The Metropolis Singapore 138588 Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a division of Tricor Singapore Pte Ltd) 80 Robinson Road #02-00 Singapore 068898

Purchasers should also note that if they make any purchase on or around the last trading day of the "nil-paid" Rights, the OIS and Application Form for Rights Shares ("ARS") might not be despatched in time for the subscription to the Rights Shares. Purchasers who do not receive the ARS accompanied by the OIS may obtain copies of the same from CDP or the Share Registrar (at the addresses stated above) during the period up to 5.00 p.m. on 7 February 2019 (or such other times(s) and/or date(s) as may be announced from time to time by, or on behalf of, the Company).

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Vincent Lim Hui Eng

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 22 January 2019

