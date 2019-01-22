Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BH Global : Proposed Renounceable Non-Underwritten Rights Issue - Despatch Of The Offer Information Statement And Its Accompanying Documents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 09:24am EST

(Company Rgistration No: 200404900H)

PROPOSED RENOUNCEABLE NON-UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS ISSUE - DESPATCH OF THE OFFER INFORMATION STATEMENT AND ITS ACCOMPANYING

DOCUMENTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of BH Global Corporation Limited ("Company") refers to the announcements made by the Company on 28 September 2018, 13 December 2018, 19 December 2018, 3 January 2019 and 18 January 2019, the circular to the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") dated 19 December 2018 ("Circular") and the offer information statement dated 18 January 2019 ("OIS"), relating to the renounceable non-underwritten rights issue (the "Rights Issue") of up to 179,999,992 Rights Shares at an issue price of S$0.085 for each Rights Share, on the basis of three (3) Rights Shares for every two (2) existing Shares held by Entitled Shareholders as at the Books Closure Date, fractional entitlements to be disregarded.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as ascribed to them in the OIS.

The Board wishes to announce that the OIS, together with copies of the application and acceptance form for the Rights Shares and Excess Rights Shares ("ARE") or the provisional allotment letter ("PAL"), have been despatched by the Company to the Entitled Shareholders today.

Entitled Shareholders who do not receive the OIS and its accompanying documents (the ARE or the PAL, as the case maybe) may, for the period up to 5.00 p.m. on 7 February 2019 (or such other time(s) and/or date(s) as may be announced from time to time by or on behalf of the Company), obtain copies of the same from CDP or the Share Registrar, as the case may be, at their respective addresses as follows:

CDP (in the case of Entitled Depositors)

Share Registrar (in the case of Entitled Scripholders)

The Central Depository (Pte) Limited 9 North Buona Vista Drive

#01-19/20 The Metropolis Singapore 138588

Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a division of Tricor Singapore Pte Ltd)

80 Robinson Road

#02-00 Singapore 068898

Purchasers should also note that if they make any purchase on or around the last trading day of the "nil-paid" Rights, the OIS and Application Form for Rights Shares ("ARS") might not be despatched in time for the subscription to the Rights Shares. Purchasers who do not receive the ARS accompanied by the OIS may obtain copies of the same from CDP or the Share Registrar (at the addresses stated above) during the period up to 5.00 p.m. on 7 February 2019 (or such other times(s) and/or date(s) as may be announced from time to time by, or on behalf of, the Company).

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Vincent Lim Hui Eng

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 22 January 2019

1

Disclaimer

BH Global Corporation Limited published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 14:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:39aKEPPEL : Unaudited Results of Keppel DC REIT for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
09:39aDSM AND PROMED PHARMA ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP : A match made in drugs and polymers
PU
09:39aAUTOMATED : Positive Profit Alert
PU
09:39aFOURLIS : Document providing Information under L.3401/2005 (article 4 par. 2.f)
PU
09:39aANEKA TAMBANG TBK PT : ANTAM Remain Reached All time High of Ferronickel Production & Sales and Gold Sales
PU
09:39aGESCO AG : Correction of a release from 21/12/2018 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
09:39aGESCO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
09:39aDEUTSCHE BOERSE : PGGM is the first pension fund manager to centrally clear repos at Eurex
PU
09:39aJANUARY 22, 2019 : Veru Initiates Clinical Trial for Proprietary, Novel, First-in-Class Drug for Advanced Prostate Cancer
PU
09:39aSyncfusion Announces Essential Studio 2018 Volume 4
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
5INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC : INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Loan Extensions and Bridging Loan Increase

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.