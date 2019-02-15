BH Properties : Hires New Finance Executive

Today, BH Properties announced the hiring of John Crump as Senior Managing Director. Mr. Crump will be responsible for finance at the firm as well as building their Leased Fee portfolio. With more than 16 years of experience in commercial real estate finance and investment advisory most recently at HFF, Mr. Crump has completed the capitalization and sale of over $7 billion of transactions covering a broad range of property types. Mr. Crump is a member of the CFA Institute, CFA Society Los Angeles and ICSC. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, Mr. Crump earned his MBA at the University of Southern California.

In addition, BH Properties also announced their 2019 Investment & Disposition Outlook. For calendar year 2019, BH Properties is targeting the acquisition of over $100 million in value-add and leased fee opportunities nationwide. “We continue to invest prudently, seeking compelling value-add and ground leased fee opportunities,” Steve Gozin, BH Properties’ President and CEO said. He continued, “The Company’s balance sheet and liquidity have never been stronger, and our ability to move quickly can make us an ideal buyer.”

Transaction Size: $5 to $100 million Property Type: Industrial, Office, Retail, Ground Lease Fee Positions Investment Profile: Value-add & Leased Fee Properties Closing: Ability to Close in 10 Days

Please send any potential acquisitions opportunities to acquisitions@bhproperties.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005599/en/