BH Properties : Hires New Finance Executive

Today, BH Properties announced the hiring of John Crump as Senior
Managing Director. Mr. Crump will be responsible for finance at the firm
as well as building their Leased Fee portfolio. With more than 16 years
of experience in commercial real estate finance and investment advisory
most recently at HFF, Mr. Crump has completed the capitalization and
sale of over $7 billion of transactions covering a broad range of
property types. Mr. Crump is a member of the CFA Institute, CFA Society
Los Angeles and ICSC. A graduate of the University of California,
Berkeley, Mr. Crump earned his MBA at the University of Southern
California.
In addition, BH Properties also announced their 2019 Investment &
Disposition Outlook. For calendar year 2019, BH Properties is targeting
the acquisition of over $100 million in value-add and leased fee
opportunities nationwide. “We continue to invest prudently, seeking
compelling value-add and ground leased fee opportunities,” Steve Gozin,
BH Properties’ President and CEO said. He continued, “The Company’s
balance sheet and liquidity have never been stronger, and our ability to
move quickly can make us an ideal buyer.”
|
Transaction Size:
|
|
$5 to $100 million
|
Property Type:
|
|
Industrial, Office, Retail, Ground Lease Fee Positions
|
Investment Profile:
|
|
Value-add & Leased Fee Properties
|
Closing:
|
|
Ability to Close in 10 Days
Please send any potential acquisitions opportunities to acquisitions@bhproperties.com
