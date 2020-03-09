BHCC : CHANGE OF DIRECTORS AND COMPOSITION OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND AUDIT COMMITTEE

Ms. Li confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in relation to her resignation.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of BHCC Holding Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Li Xueling, Sharlene ("Ms. Li") has resigned from her office as an independent non-executive Director, chairman of the nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") and member of each of the remuneration committee (the "Remuneration Committee") and audit committee (the "Audit Committee"), of the Company with effect from 09 March 2020 in order to focus on her other business and personal commitments.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that with effect from 09 March 2020, Mr. Kwong Choong Kuen (Huang Zhongquan) has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director, chairman of the Nomination Committee and member of each of the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee.

Mr. Kwong Choong Kuen (Huang Zhongquan)

Mr. Kwong, aged 47, graduated from the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore in June 1996 with a Bachelor of Accountancy. He was admitted as a member of Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Singapore in September 1999 and qualified as a chartered accountant of Singapore of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants in July 2013.

Mr. Kwong had over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting. He was a senior auditor at Ernst and Young from July 1996 to September 1999 where he was responsible for reviewing auditing work of multi-national corporations and listed companies. Mr. Kwong then worked at Philips Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd. with his last position as financial controller from October 1999 to June 2013. From July 2013 to February 2016, Mr. Kwong worked as the financial controller, Leadership and Talent Consulting Group at Korn Ferry International Pte. Ltd., a company which principally provides organisational advisory and executive search services. He was the chief financial officer of RMH Holdings Limited (a company whose shares are listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange) from October 2016 to December 2018. Since September 2017, he has been an independent non-executive director of C&N Holdings Limited (a company whose shares are listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange).

Mr. Kwong entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for a term of two years with effect from 09 March 2020, provided that either party may terminate such letter of appointment at any time by giving at least one month's notice in writing. Pursuant to the letter of appointment, Mr. Kwong is entitled to S$21,820 per annum as Director's fee. In accordance with the articles of association of the Company, Mr. Kwong is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the Company's general meetings. The Director's fee for Mr. Kwong will be reviewed annually by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's performance and the prevailing market situation.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, (i) Mr. Kwong has not held any other directorship in the last three years preceding the date of this announcement in other public company the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas or any other position with the Company and other members of the Group or other major appointments and professional qualifications; (ii) Mr. Kwong does not have any relationship with any other directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders (within the meaning of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules")) of the Company; and (iii) Mr. Kwong does not have any interests in the shares of the Company and other members of the Group within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Mr. Kwong confirms that, save as disclosed in this announcement, there is no other information which requires to be disclosed pursuant to paragraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules nor is there any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company regarding his appointment.