Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BHMI Updates Brand to Reflect Proven History of Providing Payments Industry with “Software for the Speed of Now”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Baldwin Hackett & Meeks, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise software applications and creator of the Concourse Financial Software Suite™, today unveiled its new brand identity, shifting to the stand-alone name BHMI™. This new branding initiative reflects BHMI’s growth as a company while reinforcing its continued focus on delivering proven, innovative software solutions that meet the demands of today’s ever-changing payments industry.

The company unveiled its new logo and tagline “Software for the Speed of Now™,” reaffirming its commitment to provide its clients with the powerful, highly scalable and reliable solutions they have come to expect. In addition, the new brand showcases BHMI’s own evolution as a company from its beginnings as a custom services developer into one of the payments industry’s pioneering developers of enterprise software to support back-office operations on a global scale.

“When we founded the company, putting our names on the front door signified our personal commitment to standing behind our work and reinforced our mission to provide the industry's most reliable, proven software solutions,” said Dr. Lynne Baldwin, President of BHMI. “Over the decades, we have grown tremendously as an organization to become much more than those original names on the door. Our new branding is reflective of that growth as well as our focus on leading through innovation and ensuring that our work supports our customers’ success.”

About BHMI

BHMI is a leading provider of product-based software solutions focused on the back‑office processing of electronic payment transactions. The company is best known as the creator of the Concourse Financial Software Suite™ – a unique integrated collection of back‑office products allowing companies to quickly and easily adapt to the rapidly changing world of payments. Concourse is a cohesive and integrated package, including settlement, reconciliation, fees processing, and disputes workflow management, that reduces the cost and complexity of back-office processing. Concourse’s continuous processing, near real-time architecture and powerful rules engine is ideally suited for new payment initiatives like P2P and enables companies to perform back‑office processing for any type of payment transaction. To learn how your company can benefit from the power and flexibility of Concourse, please visit www.bhmi.com.

To learn more about BHMI’s new rebranding initiative, visit www.bhmi.com/bhmi-unveiling.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53aESTEE LAUDER : Raises Projections on Restructuring-Effort Costs
DJ
09:53a2019 Shapes Up to be the Best & Worst Times for In-Car Audio, Finds Strategy Analytics
BU
09:52aWHARF : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09:52aALLY FINANCIAL : Form 424B3
PU
09:52aDRYSHIPS : Enters Into Definitive Merger Agreement with SPII Holdings, DryShips Public Shareholders to Receive $5.25 per Share in Cash Transaction Unanimously Recommended by DryShips Special Committee
PU
09:51aEquinor, Gazprom lose European gas market share as LNG surges
RE
09:49aBOSTON THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:49aFirst survey of the Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative (SHIEC) shows health information exchanges (HIEs) provide critical national infrastructure
GL
09:47aGermany's IG Metall union rejects AMS takeover offer for Osram
RE
09:47aNVIDIA : What Is Conversational AI?
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : CEO Under Fire Over Drug Data
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
4BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : BROWN FORMAN : U.S. whiskey exporters struggle after year of EU tariffs
5NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA : Struggling Norwegian Air gets a lift from bank stake sale

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group