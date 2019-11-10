Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BHP sees acquisitions possible for petroleum business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 11:35pm EST

BHP Group Ltd may pursue acquisitions to help grow its petroleum business but sees exploration as the highest returning way to add resources, the head of the unit said on Monday.

"We continue to see that as a mechanism that we could use to grow value in the portfolio," BHP's petroleum operations president, Geraldine Slattery, told analysts at a briefing, when asked about mergers and acquisitions.

She was speaking at a briefing where the company, which has had to fight off pressure from some investors to shed its petroleum business over the past few years, said it expects strong returns from oil and some gas assets for the next few decades.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.32% 37.18 End-of-day quote.8.97%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.71% 61.93 Delayed Quote.15.20%
WTI -0.63% 56.72 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:20aFAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
12:20aEAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
12:20aAirborne Geophysical Survey Outlines New Exploration Targets at Silver One's Cherokee Project, Nevada
NE
12:19aSMBC Nikko Securities Adopts Itiviti's Connectivity Solutions to Provide Superior Execution Services
PR
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aPAL : Newly appointed PAL Holdings exec Lucio 'Bong' Tan Jr. passes away
AQ
12:10aHANWA : Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019
PU
12:10aHANWA : The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan
PU
12:10aHANWA : Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results and Dividend for FY2019
PU
12:06aNORDSON : Introduces Encore® Engage Powder Coating Controller at FABTECH
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit $23 billion in first nine hours
2Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Oil drops on concern over U.S.-China trade talks progress, oversupply
5DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 3Q Net Profit Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group