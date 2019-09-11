Log in
BHW Bausparkasse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/11/2019 | 03:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BHW Bausparkasse AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BHW Bausparkasse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.09.2019 / 09:22
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BHW Bausparkasse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 19, 2019 German: https://www.bhw.de/docs/Zwischenbericht_19.pdf


11.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BHW Bausparkasse AG
Lubahnstraße 2
31789 Hameln
Germany
Internet: www.bhw.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

871909  11.09.2019 

© EQS 2019
