BHW Bausparkasse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.09.2019 / 09:22

BHW Bausparkasse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 19, 2019 German: https://www.bhw.de/docs/Zwischenbericht_19.pdf

