|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BHW Bausparkasse AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BHW Bausparkasse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
16.04.2020 / 14:42
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BHW Bausparkasse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: https://www.bhw.de/docs/GB2019.pdf
16.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de