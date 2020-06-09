Log in
BIA Fires Up 2020 Brick Trends

06/09/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

White-Hot Whites, Blacks, New Bold Glazes, Mixed Materials, Thin Brick Interiors

As brick showrooms reopen around the country, fresh trends are emerging in residential and commercial applications. Brief Video: 2020 Brick Trends (2:00)

Brick Industry Association (BIA) member manufacturers report that monochromatic colors at both ends of the spectrum are the top new home and commercial trends—primarily whites, blacks, light and mid- to dark grays.

In addition to hot whites, West Coast trends also include limewashed and whitewashed exteriors and interiors. Painted brick is also becoming regionally popular, offering an easy way to change colors at any time.

“Unlike other exteriors with limited choices, brick offers virtually endless new options in hundreds of colors that do not fade and do not need to be replaced,” said Ray Leonhard, BIA president, CEO and CFO.

On the commercial side, BIA manufacturers report that mixed materials are gaining ground—incorporating brick with complementary materials such as metal, steel, glass and wood.

Fresh new glazes in bold, striking colors are also increasingly popular with a growing standard palette and custom colors.

Additionally, new coated brick products are trending in commercial applications—primarily new grays that complement whites and blacks.

Commercial brick trends also include linear style and elongated sizes, with darker tones such as very dark gray or black products.

Top residential and commercial interior trends include thin brick industrial looks that blend vintage and contemporary design to create Old World charm with modern polish, such as an exposed brick wall, backsplash and floor applications.

Made from abundant natural resources, fired-clay brick exteriors offer tested superior durability, fire and moisture resistance, energy efficiency and performance in severe weather.

Contributing BIA members include Acme Brick, The Belden Brick Company, Belden Tri-State Building Materials, General Shale, Glen-Gery, McNear Brick & Block, Meridian Brick, LLC, Pine Hall Brick and Triangle Brick Company.

Founded in 1934, the Brick Industry Association (BIA) is the nationally recognized authority on clay brick construction representing the nation’s distributors and manufacturers of clay brick and suppliers of related products. http://www.gobrick.com. 703-620-0010.


© Business Wire 2020
