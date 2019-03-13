BIFA British International Freight Association : Draft Tariff published by HM Gov in the event of a ‘No Deal' Brexit

This document contains the legal classification and import rate for products being imported into the UK. The Customs Tariff (Establishment) Regulations give effect to this document. As the document states 'The purpose of the Statutory Instrument is to establish a UK customs tariff. The tariff classifies goods and it contains the rules for determining the correct amount of duty applicable to these goods. The regulation establishes a tariff by reference to the Tariff of the United Kingdom document.'
