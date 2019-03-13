Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BIFA British International Freight Association : Draft Tariff published by HM Gov in the event of a ‘No Deal' Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 07:39am EDT

From BIFA's perspective the most important document is a draft version of The Tariff which can be viewed by clicking on the following link. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/785554/Tariff_Reference_Document_12_March_2019.pdf.

This document contains the legal classification and import rate for products being imported into the UK. The Customs Tariff (Establishment) Regulations give effect to this document. As the document states 'The purpose of the Statutory Instrument is to establish a UK customs tariff. The tariff classifies goods and it contains the rules for determining the correct amount of duty applicable to these goods. The regulation establishes a tariff by reference to the Tariff of the United Kingdom document.'

In addition there were other important documents released this morning including an Authorised Reliefs documents which can be viewed here https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/reliefs-from-import-duty-on-goods-brought-into-the-united-kingdom?utm_source=ec0392ab-7ca5-45d4-b66e-aaa5de94774d&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_content=daily, and also here https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/785426/20190305__AU_Reliefs_rates_document_FINAL_.pdf

It must be emphasised that these Statutory Instruments only become applicable should the UK leave the EU without securing a deal, i.e. in a 'No Deal' scenario.

Disclaimer

BIFA - British International Freight Association published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 11:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:09aAussie sent lower again on economy concerns
RE
08:09aIAEA INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY : Drought-tolerant Crops to Contribute to Food Security in Namibia
PU
08:08aNorwegian Air to seek compensation from Boeing for MAX groundings
RE
08:06aBlack boxes from Ethiopia crash to go to Europe for analysis - airline spokesman
RE
08:05aOtherworld Encounter brings a new immersive art experience to Atlanta
SE
08:04aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR ENER : The Commission specifies the criteria to ensure that biofuels used in the transport sector are sustainable in the context of the recast Renewable Energy Directive
PU
08:04aESCAP ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMISSION FOR ASIA AN : UN's Asia-Pacific Trade and Investment Committee convenes amid global trade uncertainty
PU
08:00aAIRBUS : Germany sees 750 million euro potential risk from scrapping of Airbus A380
RE
07:59aMTN to list Nigeria unit towards April and May - MTN Nigeria CEO
RE
07:58aBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
2UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
3ADIDAS : Adidas shares fall as supply chain problems slow growth
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Investors fret about Zara-owner's ..
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.