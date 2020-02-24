Log in
BIGtoken's Holiday CPG Campaign Exceeds Client Goals, New Case Study Details

02/24/2020 | 07:06am EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, released a new case study, illustrating results when one of the largest global food and beverage companies, activated BIGtoken to drive sales during the 2019 holiday season.

SRAX (PRNewsfoto/SRAX)

This campaign featured opt-in panels and offers in the BIGtoken platform, whereby users answered questions about the brand and category, scanned receipts, and shared other data points about their consumer journey. The high-value audience insights produced from the BIGtoken platform were then used to create audiences and messaging strategy pre-activation, and optimize against these insights throughout the program. As a result of employing BIGtoken, the consumer packaged goods (CPG) company increased its incremental sales by 4.5% and generated a return on ad spend (ROAS) of 6 to 1.

"It's becoming critical for brands to partner with systems that put emphasis on consumer-first data particles and put consumers' data rights at the forefront," says George Stella, VP of BIGtoken Brands. "The biggest brands in the world are adopting BIGtoken's first-party, opt-in data platform as the next generation system that addresses data accuracy and regulations."

"BIGtoken has evolved from a consumer opt-in data platform for advertising activation to a full service marketing stack," said Kristoffer Nelson, co-founder of BIGtoken. "Beginning with audience insights, marketers can discover profound insights about their target audience to activate against. From here, new insights and learnings are applied inflight to improve performance. And once the campaign concludes, locations and sales measurements are  applied to further learn, optimize and iterate. BIGtoken's first-party opt-in ethos and identity system future proofs these tools against regulation and technology targeting changes."

The full case study can be downloaded by clicking here.

About SRAX
SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Monetizing its data sets, SRAX is growing multiple recurring revenue streams through its various platforms. Through its BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby offering everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

About BIGtoken
BIGtoken, built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com.

CONTACTS:

Kirsten Chapman
LHA Investor Relations
415-433-3777
srax@lhai.com 

Corporate Communications:
NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com 
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkWire.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigtokens-holiday-cpg-campaign-exceeds-client-goals-new-case-study-details-301009405.html

SOURCE SRAX


© PRNewswire 2020
