BIO Announces Partnership with Taiwan BIO for 2019 Conference and Exhibition

Conference will be held July 24-28 in Taipei, Taiwan

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) announced today it will join the Taiwan Bio-Industry Organization (Taiwan BIO) to host BIO Asia-Taiwan from July 24-28 in Taipei, Taiwan. The event is expected to attract more than 1,500 people from 25 countries representing biomedical, pharmaceutical, genomics, biotech services, equipment and instruments, academic research, cosmetology products and bio-based healthcare.

Themed “Biotech as the Next Growth Engine for Asia”, the five-day event will feature rich programming, company presentations from Asia and around the world, BIO One-on-One Partnering™ meetings, seminars and workshops, and an exhibition featuring more than 1,700 booths from over 600 companies.

“Taiwan is already a global powerhouse in technology, IT and computing systems,” noted Jim Greenwood, President and CEO of BIO. “As biotech evolves, we are marrying new breakthroughs like artificial intelligence with Big Data derived from the human genome. That’s why Taiwan is uniquely situated to play an integral role in the future of our industry.”

Johnsee Lee, Chairman of the BIO Asia-Taiwan 2019 Organizing Committee agreed with this analysis. “As many innovative biomedical advances in the future will be closely integrated with digital technologies, and with the ICT industry being a unique advantage of Taiwan, this year's BIO Asia-Taiwan conference will showcase Taiwan's digital advantage in this sector,” he noted. “Applications such as AI, smart hospital and medical devices, precision medicine, etc., will be showcased as Taiwan takes the opportunity to encourage its electronics industry leaders to invest resources in biotech.”

BIO’s One-on-One Partnering™, a major feature at the conference, will offer attendees a user-friendly way to schedule individual meetings with potential partners or collaborators by accessing a database with abundant profiles and other information. Meetings can be arranged prior to the conference via the online system enabling participants to move efficiently from identification of prospective partners to discussion and negotiation.

Registration will open March 1, 2019 and the BIO One-on-One Partnering system will open in June. For more information visit bioasiataiwan.com.

About BIO

