BIO Announces Partnership with Taiwan BIO for 2019 Conference and Exhibition

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) announced today it will
join the Taiwan Bio-Industry Organization (Taiwan BIO) to host BIO
Asia-Taiwan from July 24-28 in Taipei, Taiwan. The event is expected to
attract more than 1,500 people from 25 countries representing
biomedical, pharmaceutical, genomics, biotech services, equipment and
instruments, academic research, cosmetology products and bio-based
healthcare.
Themed “Biotech as the Next Growth Engine for Asia”, the five-day event
will feature rich programming, company presentations from Asia and
around the world, BIO One-on-One Partnering™ meetings, seminars and
workshops, and an exhibition featuring more than 1,700 booths from over
600 companies.
“Taiwan is already a global powerhouse in technology, IT and computing
systems,” noted Jim Greenwood, President and CEO of BIO. “As biotech
evolves, we are marrying new breakthroughs like artificial intelligence
with Big Data derived from the human genome. That’s why Taiwan is
uniquely situated to play an integral role in the future of our
industry.”
Johnsee Lee, Chairman of the BIO Asia-Taiwan 2019 Organizing Committee
agreed with this analysis. “As many innovative biomedical advances in
the future will be closely integrated with digital technologies, and
with the ICT industry being a unique advantage of Taiwan, this year's
BIO Asia-Taiwan conference will showcase Taiwan's digital advantage in
this sector,” he noted. “Applications such as AI, smart hospital and
medical devices, precision medicine, etc., will be showcased as Taiwan
takes the opportunity to encourage its electronics industry leaders to
invest resources in biotech.”
BIO’s One-on-One Partnering™, a major feature at the conference, will
offer attendees a user-friendly way to schedule individual meetings with
potential partners or collaborators by accessing a database with
abundant profiles and other information. Meetings can be arranged prior
to the conference via the online system enabling participants to move
efficiently from identification of prospective partners to discussion
and negotiation.
Registration will open March 1, 2019 and the BIO One-on-One Partnering
system will open in June. For more information visit bioasiataiwan.com.
