BIO Announces Programming for the 17th Annual BIO Investor Forum

The Biotechnology
Innovation Organization (BIO) today unveiled programming for its
upcoming BIO
Investor Forum to be held October 17-18 at the Westin St. Francis
Hotel in San Francisco.
Held annually for the past 16 years, the event focuses on investment
trends for early-stage biotechnology companies and attracts investors,
business development executives and other stakeholders within the sector.
“Investment activity in the biotech market has been strong all year”
said Jim Greenwood, President and CEO of BIO. “This conference is a
central meeting place for research analysts, investment bankers and
industry executives looking for funding opportunities that could support
future medical breakthroughs. Enthusiasm for emerging biotechnology
companies can be seen in the list of investors coming to this event from
all over the world, particularly Asia. I am looking forward to another
very successful BIO Investor Forum.”
The list of panel discussions announced today will fall into
business/public policy or therapeutic topics. Detailed descriptions can
be found on BIO’s
website.
Business Sessions:
-
Learning from Translational Research Successes to Attract Investment
-
Reaching Chinese Investors: Considerations for an IPO in Hong Kong
-
Policy Outlook—Implications of the Trump Administration’s Healthcare
Initiatives
-
View from the Board: Responding to an Acquisition Offer
-
“Digiceuticals” as a New Class of FDA-Approved Therapeutics:
Investment & Partnering Opportunities
-
Applying Artificial Intelligence to Improve Therapy Development Today
-
Market Outlook – IPOs Ascendant and Watching M&A Valuations
Therapeutic Panels:
-
Navigating Checkpoint Inhibitors’ Clinical Results: Lessons for CEOs
and Investors
-
Using Microbiome-Based Therapies to Improve Patient Outcomes
-
Expanding the Toolbox of Neurodegeneration Therapies
-
How Real-World Evidence Can Improve Clinical Trial Productivity
Over 170 companies will deliver 15-minute presentations on their
technology and product pipelines and approximately 2,700 meetings will
be scheduled through BIO’s One-on-One Partnering™ putting emerging
companies in the best position to strike a deal or make connections for
future discussions.
Preceding the opening of the BIO Investor Forum will be the SPARK
Showcase sponsored by the SPARK Program in Translational Research at
Stanford Medicine which aims to advance new biomedical research
discoveries into new treatments for patients. The program and reception
will run from 1PM to 6:30PM (PT). More information can be found here.
