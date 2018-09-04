Log in
BIO Announces Programming for the 17th Annual BIO Investor Forum

09/04/2018 | 06:08pm CEST

Healthy investment climate sets backdrop for the annual meeting

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) today unveiled programming for its upcoming BIO Investor Forum to be held October 17-18 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

Held annually for the past 16 years, the event focuses on investment trends for early-stage biotechnology companies and attracts investors, business development executives and other stakeholders within the sector.

“Investment activity in the biotech market has been strong all year” said Jim Greenwood, President and CEO of BIO. “This conference is a central meeting place for research analysts, investment bankers and industry executives looking for funding opportunities that could support future medical breakthroughs. Enthusiasm for emerging biotechnology companies can be seen in the list of investors coming to this event from all over the world, particularly Asia. I am looking forward to another very successful BIO Investor Forum.”

The list of panel discussions announced today will fall into business/public policy or therapeutic topics. Detailed descriptions can be found on BIO’s website.

Business Sessions:

  • Learning from Translational Research Successes to Attract Investment
  • Reaching Chinese Investors: Considerations for an IPO in Hong Kong
  • Policy Outlook—Implications of the Trump Administration’s Healthcare Initiatives
  • View from the Board: Responding to an Acquisition Offer
  • “Digiceuticals” as a New Class of FDA-Approved Therapeutics: Investment & Partnering Opportunities
  • Applying Artificial Intelligence to Improve Therapy Development Today
  • Market Outlook – IPOs Ascendant and Watching M&A Valuations

Therapeutic Panels:

  • Navigating Checkpoint Inhibitors’ Clinical Results: Lessons for CEOs and Investors
  • Using Microbiome-Based Therapies to Improve Patient Outcomes
  • Expanding the Toolbox of Neurodegeneration Therapies
  • How Real-World Evidence Can Improve Clinical Trial Productivity

Over 170 companies will deliver 15-minute presentations on their technology and product pipelines and approximately 2,700 meetings will be scheduled through BIO’s One-on-One Partnering™ putting emerging companies in the best position to strike a deal or make connections for future discussions.

Preceding the opening of the BIO Investor Forum will be the SPARK Showcase sponsored by the SPARK Program in Translational Research at Stanford Medicine which aims to advance new biomedical research discoveries into new treatments for patients. The program and reception will run from 1PM to 6:30PM (PT). More information can be found here.

Media registration is now open. It is complimentary for qualified reporters.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. BIOtechNOW is BIO's blog chronicling “innovations transforming our world” and the BIO Newsletter is the organization’s bi-weekly email newsletter. Subscribe to the BIO Newsletter.

Upcoming BIO Events

 

BIO Latin America Conference

   

BIO Patient and Health Advocacy Summit

September 4-5, 2018

October 25-26, 2018
Sao Paulo, Brazil     Washington, DC

BIO Investor Forum

October 17-18, 2018
San Francisco    

 

 


© Business Wire 2018
