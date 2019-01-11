BIO Applauds House Passage of the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) applauds members of the
House of Representatives for passing the Pandemic and All-Hazards
Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act (PAHPAI) of 2019 (H.R. 269).
The legislation, which re-authorizes critical federal biodefense
programs and agencies, including the BioShield Special Reserve Fund
(SRF), the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
(BARDA), and the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), will help
strengthen the pipeline and stockpile of medical countermeasures vital
to our nation’s safety and defense.
BIO President and CEO Jim Greenwood issued the following statement
regarding the vote:
“Members of the House have sent a strong signal to the American people
about their commitment to prioritizing health security by providing the
resources needed to fully prepare for and defend against biological
threats. Strengthening the pipeline of medical products, drugs and
devices that will safeguard the nation during an emergency or pandemic
is vital to our national security.
“I commend Congresswomen Anna G. Eshoo (D-CA) and Susan Brooks (R-IN),
as well as House leadership, for recognizing the importance and urgency
of this bill and acting swiftly at the beginning of the 116th
Congress to reauthorize the PAHPA legislation. I urge the Senate to
follow suit in prioritizing our nation’s health preparedness and
response efforts by quickly considering and passing this bill.”
Background
After 9/11 and the 2001 anthrax attacks, Congress mandated a dedicated
effort to develop and stockpile drugs, vaccines and diagnostics needed
to protect the American people from chemical, biological, radiological,
nuclear (CBRN) and pandemic threats. Because medical countermeasures to
protect against threats like anthrax, Ebola, and plague have little or
no commercial market, in 2004, Congress passed the Project BioShield Act
which created the Special Reserve Fund (SRF) to help fund the
development of these products. The 2006 Pandemic and All-Hazards
Preparedness Act (PAHPA) created the position of the Assistant Secretary
for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) to lead the government’s response
to national health emergencies. The bill also created the Biomedical
Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to provide industry
partners with funding and technical assistance in the advanced research
and development of medical countermeasures. Key federal programs are
reauthorized and funded every five years through the PAHPA legislation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005421/en/