BIO Elects Dr. Jeremy Levin as New Board Chair

The Biotechnology
Innovation Organization (BIO) is pleased to announce Jeremy M.
Levin, DPhil, MB BChir, Chief Executive Officer of Ovid
Therapeutics, as the new Chair of its Board of Directors for the
2019-2020 term, elected at this year’s 2019
BIO International Convention.
Dr. Levin brings to his new role decades of leadership in the discovery,
development, and delivery of new medicines for patients. At Ovid
Therapeutics, Levin is leading the development of new therapies for rare
neurological disorders. Previously, he served as CEO of Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and held roles of increasing
responsibility at Bristol-Myers Squibb, the Novartis Institutes of
Biomedical Research, and other companies.
“Our industry now faces incredible opportunities to bring new
advancements to patients, consumers, and the environment, as well as
unprecedented political challenges that threaten to derail that
innovation,” said BIO President and CEO Jim Greenwood. “Jeremy’s long
and distinguished career, having served in senior roles at a diverse
array of companies throughout the sector, make him uniquely suited to
steer BIO during these challenging times. He brings a passion for
patients, deep scientific knowledge, and a keen understanding of what it
takes to bring a new medicine from an idea in the lab to an approved
therapy.
“I also want to thank our departing Chair, John Maraganore, for his
service over the past two years. During his tenure, BIO has weathered
many challenges, but thanks to John’s steady and able leadership, BIO is
better positioned than ever before to fulfill our mission of healing,
fueling, and feeding the world.”
“It is an honor and a privilege to be entrusted with this role at such a
critical time for our industry,” said Dr. Levin. “With so many
breakthrough treatments and technologies coming to market and advancing
through the clinic every day, BIO’s voice will be critical in ensuring
creative solutions are adopted to ensure patients can access these
therapies while preserving the incentives for innovation that make such
advancements possible.”
Greenwood also welcomed new directors joining the BIO Board in the past
year. “Our new directors bring a wealth of experience from across our
industry that will greatly enhance our ability to advance public
policies in support of innovation.”
Several Section Governing Boards also elected new officers:
Paul Hastings, Nkarta Therapeutics – Health Section Vice Chair
Helen
Torley, Halozyme Therapeutics – Health Section Secretary
Ted
Love, Global Blood Therapeutics – Emerging Companies Section Chair
Hugh
Welsh, DSM North America – Industrial and Environmental Section Chair
Jill
Zullo, Cargill – Industrial and Environmental Section Vice Chair
Members of the Executive Committee of BIO’s Board of Directors for the
2019-2020 term are:
-
Jeremy Levin, Ovid Therapeutics
-
Bradford Zakes, Cerevast Therapeutics
-
Julie Gerberding, Merck
-
Paul Hastings, Nkarta Therapeutics
-
Ted Love, Global Blood Therapeutics
-
Hugh Welsh, DSM North America
-
Jill Zullo, Cargill
-
Philip Miller, Bayer CropScience
-
John Maraganore, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
-
Stuart Arbuckle, Vertex Pharmaceuticals
-
Ron Cohen, Acorda Therapeutics
-
Douglas Doerfler, MaxCyte
-
Rachel King, GlycoMimetics
-
Richard Pops, Alkermes
-
Christi Shaw, Eli Lilly and Company
-
Bill Sibold, Sanofi Genzyme
-
Helen Torley, Halozyme Therapeutics
The full BIO Board of Directors is comprised of the elected Directors
serving on each of BIO’s Section Governing Boards. The newly-elected
Board Members from these Sections are:
Health Section Governing Board
-
Steve Albers, Novo Nordisk
-
Sebastian Guth, Bayer
-
Alexander Hardy, Genentech, A Member of the Roche Group
-
Ted Love, Global Blood Therapeutics
-
Sandy Macrae, Sangamo Therapeutics
-
Paige Mahaney, Boehringer Ingelheim
-
Jeffrey Marrazzo, Spark Therapeutics
-
Sharon Mates, Intra-Cellular Therapies
-
Julia Owens, Millendo Therapeutics
-
John Oyler, BeiGene
-
Richard Paulson, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals
-
Mark Pruzanski, Intercept Pharmaceuticals
-
Michael Raab, Ardelyx
-
Elaine Sorg, AbbVie
-
Mark Timney, The Medicines Company
-
Sue Washer, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)
-
Thomas Wiggans, Dermira
-
John Young, Pfizer
-
Bernhardt Zeiher, Astellas
Emerging Companies Section Governing Board
-
Cedric Francois, Apellis Pharmaceuticals
-
Kevin Gorman, Neurocrine Biosciences
-
Justin Gover, GW Pharmaceuticals
-
Erika Smith, ReNetX Bio
Food and Agriculture Sector Governing Board
-
Rick Turner, BASF
-
Sylvia Wulf, AquaBounty Technologies
Industrial & Environmental Section Governing Board
-
Anna Rath, Vestaron
-
Diane Shanahan, BASF Enzymes
-
Oliver Walker, Evolva
