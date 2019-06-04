BIO Elects Dr. Jeremy Levin as New Board Chair

A new slate of officers and Board members were elected during the 2019 BIO International Convention

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) is pleased to announce Jeremy M. Levin, DPhil, MB BChir, Chief Executive Officer of Ovid Therapeutics, as the new Chair of its Board of Directors for the 2019-2020 term, elected at this year’s 2019 BIO International Convention.

Dr. Levin brings to his new role decades of leadership in the discovery, development, and delivery of new medicines for patients. At Ovid Therapeutics, Levin is leading the development of new therapies for rare neurological disorders. Previously, he served as CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and held roles of increasing responsibility at Bristol-Myers Squibb, the Novartis Institutes of Biomedical Research, and other companies.

“Our industry now faces incredible opportunities to bring new advancements to patients, consumers, and the environment, as well as unprecedented political challenges that threaten to derail that innovation,” said BIO President and CEO Jim Greenwood. “Jeremy’s long and distinguished career, having served in senior roles at a diverse array of companies throughout the sector, make him uniquely suited to steer BIO during these challenging times. He brings a passion for patients, deep scientific knowledge, and a keen understanding of what it takes to bring a new medicine from an idea in the lab to an approved therapy.

“I also want to thank our departing Chair, John Maraganore, for his service over the past two years. During his tenure, BIO has weathered many challenges, but thanks to John’s steady and able leadership, BIO is better positioned than ever before to fulfill our mission of healing, fueling, and feeding the world.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to be entrusted with this role at such a critical time for our industry,” said Dr. Levin. “With so many breakthrough treatments and technologies coming to market and advancing through the clinic every day, BIO’s voice will be critical in ensuring creative solutions are adopted to ensure patients can access these therapies while preserving the incentives for innovation that make such advancements possible.”

Greenwood also welcomed new directors joining the BIO Board in the past year. “Our new directors bring a wealth of experience from across our industry that will greatly enhance our ability to advance public policies in support of innovation.”

Several Section Governing Boards also elected new officers:

Paul Hastings, Nkarta Therapeutics – Health Section Vice Chair

Helen Torley, Halozyme Therapeutics – Health Section Secretary

Ted Love, Global Blood Therapeutics – Emerging Companies Section Chair

Hugh Welsh, DSM North America – Industrial and Environmental Section Chair

Jill Zullo, Cargill – Industrial and Environmental Section Vice Chair

Members of the Executive Committee of BIO’s Board of Directors for the 2019-2020 term are:

Jeremy Levin, Ovid Therapeutics

Bradford Zakes, Cerevast Therapeutics

Julie Gerberding, Merck

Paul Hastings, Nkarta Therapeutics

Ted Love, Global Blood Therapeutics

Hugh Welsh, DSM North America

Jill Zullo, Cargill

Philip Miller, Bayer CropScience

John Maraganore, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Stuart Arbuckle, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Ron Cohen, Acorda Therapeutics

Douglas Doerfler, MaxCyte

Rachel King, GlycoMimetics

Richard Pops, Alkermes

Christi Shaw, Eli Lilly and Company

Bill Sibold, Sanofi Genzyme

Helen Torley, Halozyme Therapeutics

The full BIO Board of Directors is comprised of the elected Directors serving on each of BIO’s Section Governing Boards. The newly-elected Board Members from these Sections are:

Health Section Governing Board

Steve Albers, Novo Nordisk

Sebastian Guth, Bayer

Alexander Hardy, Genentech, A Member of the Roche Group

Ted Love, Global Blood Therapeutics

Sandy Macrae, Sangamo Therapeutics

Paige Mahaney, Boehringer Ingelheim

Jeffrey Marrazzo, Spark Therapeutics

Sharon Mates, Intra-Cellular Therapies

Julia Owens, Millendo Therapeutics

John Oyler, BeiGene

Richard Paulson, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals

Mark Pruzanski, Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Michael Raab, Ardelyx

Elaine Sorg, AbbVie

Mark Timney, The Medicines Company

Sue Washer, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Thomas Wiggans, Dermira

John Young, Pfizer

Bernhardt Zeiher, Astellas

Emerging Companies Section Governing Board

Cedric Francois, Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Kevin Gorman, Neurocrine Biosciences

Justin Gover, GW Pharmaceuticals

Erika Smith, ReNetX Bio

Food and Agriculture Sector Governing Board

Rick Turner, BASF

Sylvia Wulf, AquaBounty Technologies

Industrial & Environmental Section Governing Board

Anna Rath, Vestaron

Diane Shanahan, BASF Enzymes

Oliver Walker, Evolva

