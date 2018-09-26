BIO Praises Passage of Small Business Innovation Protection Act

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization applauds the House and
Senate’s bipartisan passage of the Small Business Innovation Protection
Act. The bill directs increased cooperation between the Small Business
Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) to
improve intellectual property protections for small businesses.
The following statement may be attributed to BIO’s President of
Advocacy, Law & Public Policy, Tom DiLenge:
“Strong intellectual property (IP) protections sustain our nation’s
global leadership in biotechnology innovation and the creation of
high-wage, high-value jobs throughout our country. By passing the Small
Business Innovation Protection Act, Congress has provided enhanced tools
to equip American innovators to defend their valuable inventions against
infringement both domestically and abroad.
“I commend Senators Peters and Risch and Representatives Evans and
Fitzpatrick for their leadership on this bipartisan legislation, which
recognizes the vital role that small businesses play in driving
America’s innovation economy. By providing IP training through the Small
Business Development Centers, this new law will foster growth in the
jobs of the future.
“Study after study confirms that protecting IP is the key to innovation
and economic growth. IP-intensive industries employ over 45 million
Americans. The average worker in an IP-intensive industry earns about
46% more than his or her counterpart in a non-IP-based industry.
“Strong patents are the lifeblood of the biotechnology industry. They
are critical in ensuring a steady stream of capital to biotechnology
companies developing innovative medicines and more sustainable sources
of energy and agricultural products. And they are essential to the
technology transfer process that leads from inventions in the lab to
products on the shelves. Yet too often, small businesses lack the
resources and know-how to protect their valuable IP assets.
“The vast majority of biotechnology companies are small and have no
products on the market. Thus, their research and development activities
are funded through massive amounts of private sector investment over
many years, sometimes even decades. Without strong, predictable and
enforceable protections for patented inventions, investors will shy away
from investing in biotech innovation, degrading our collective ability
to provide solutions to the most pressing medical, agricultural,
industrial, and environmental challenges facing our nation and the world.
“I urge President Trump to act swiftly to sign this important
legislation into law.”
About BIO
BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology
companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and
related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other
nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of
innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental
biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO
International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the
biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and
partnering meetings held around the world. BIOtechNOW
is BIO's blog chronicling “innovations transforming our world” and the
BIO Newsletter is the organization's bi-weekly email newsletter.
to the BIO Newsletter.
