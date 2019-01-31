BIO Statement on New Proposal for Lowering Out-of-Pocket Costs for Medicines

BIO’s President and CEO Jim Greenwood issued the following statement
today after the Trump administration released a proposed rule that would
alter safe harbor policies under the federal anti-kickback statute:
“BIO strongly supports the goal of this proposed rule to lower
out-of-pocket costs for consumers. Every year innovative drugmakers
provide tens of billions of dollars in rebates to help expand affordable
access to prescription medicines. But far too often these rebates are
not passed along to patients and are instead used to pad the profits of
middlemen. The current system creates perverse incentives that are
driving the affordability crisis many patients face today.
“We firmly believe that the rebates drugmakers provide insurers and
other middlemen should be used to lower what patients pay out of pocket
for prescription medicines. While we intend to carefully review the
details of this proposed rule, we are encouraged the administration is
moving forward with market-based reforms that are aimed at lowering
out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs. We urge the administration
to adopt a final rule that leads to a fairer system and helps provide
more patients affordable access to the medicines they need.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131006007/en/