BIO Statement on the State of the Union

BIO’s President and CEO Jim Greenwood issued the following statement
today on President Trump’s State of the Union Address:
“Tonight’s State of the Union Address provides the President an
opportunity to stake out a position in favor of lowering out-of-pocket
costs for American patients by embracing policies designed to reduce the
role of middlemen and push insurers to cover the medicines their
beneficiaries need.
“Every day the men and women of the biopharmaceutical industry work to
deliver new treatments and new hope for countless patients. Because of
their dedication and free-market policies that encourage innovation,
we've made great strides in the fight against deadly diseases like HIV,
hepatitis C, and cancer. Innovative treatments are improving the quality
of life for patients and bending the cost curve in health care spending.
And our industry is eager to help deliver responsible solutions that
ensure prescription drugs are affordable for all patients.
“No one should be denied access to a life-saving medicine because of
what he or she is expected to pay at the pharmacy. While most Americans
fill prescriptions for low-cost generic medicines, there is a growing
number of patients with difficult health challenges who are being asked
to pay an ever greater share of their prescription drug costs. The
burden insurers and other middlemen are shifting on to the most
vulnerable patients is fueling the affordability crisis we now face.
“It would be a tragedy if policymakers took action that stymied
innovation or failed to address the skyrocketing out-of-pocket costs
some individuals are forced to pay. There is too much at stake for our
elected leaders to place short-term political interests ahead of the
long-term well-being of America's patients. If the president and
Congress want to make a real difference, then they need to look at the
entire drug cost ecosystem. A holistic approach is the only way to
ensure biomedical innovation continues to thrive and all patients have
affordable access to the treatments they need.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205006042/en/