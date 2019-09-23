BIO UV : First-half 2019 results

This performance was driven by the combined effect of another sharp acceleration in ballast water treatment business (BIO-SEA), which grew 340% over the period, and the expansion of historic activities, thanks in large part to exports.

In the first half of 2019, BIO-UV Group recorded total revenue growth of +65% compared with the first half of 2018.

The Board of Directors approved the 2019 interim financial statements at its meeting of 23 September 2019. They were subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors. The interim financial report is available on the Company's website (www.bio-uv.com).

BIO-UV Group (ISIN code: FR0013345493/Ticker: ALTUV), a specialist in UV water treatment systems, announced today the release of its 2019 interim financial statements.

Sharp rise in EBITDA amid ongoing strategic investments

Operating expenses continued to climb in H1 2019, keeping pace with persistently robust new orders in the ballast water treatment business, and in a bid to immediately meet client requests.

BIO-UV Group stresses that this strong momentum was fuelled by regulations, calling since 2017 for all new vessels worldwide, and since 8 September 2019 for all existing vessels, to install a Ballast Water Management System (BWMS).

In this supportive regulatory environment, requiring substantial investments for the Group to fully capture the associated momentum, BIO-UV Group improved its EBITDA +51% from €345k in H1 2018 to €522k in H1 2019.

After recognising depreciation, amortisation and provisions, stemming in particular from the initiation in September 2018 of amortisation of development costs generated on the USCG certification process in the United States, an operating expense of €(245)k was recorded in H1 2019 versus €(47)k in H1 2018. As a result, a net expense of (€139)k was booked in H1 2019 versus net income of €18k in H1 2018.

A solid financial structure underpinning development

The Group boasts a solid financial structure to underpin its robust development, featuring shareholders' equity of €16.6m and net debt of €2.1m at end-June 2019 (excluding the convertible bonds issued in September) 1.

BIO-UV Group issues €3m in convertible bonds

In September, BIO-UV Group issued convertible bonds totalling €3m to partially fund the acquisition of Triogen Holdings Limited, one of the global leading specialists in the design and manufacture of ozone, UV and AOP (Advanced Oxidation Process) water treatment systems1.

BALLAST WATER TREATMENT BUSINESS: EXCELLENT VISIBILITY

BIO-SEA order pipeline of €16.7m, o/w nearly €5m already deliverable and billable in 2019

The regulatory obligations imposed on global shipowners, combined with the stellar reputation of BIO-UV Group for both the performance of its systems and their double IMO and USCG2certification, have seen the Group capture a substantial share of this global momentum.

At 10 September 2019, BIO-UV Group enjoyed enhanced visibility over its Ballast Water Treatment business (BIO-SEA), not only for the fiscal year in progress but also extending beyond, with total BWTS orders of €16.7m (an increase of more than 50% since 30 June), €4.7m of which is billable in 2019 and €12M billable in and after 2020.

With this backlog, coupled with the revenue recorded in the six months to 30 June 2019, the Group has already secured growth of more than 70% in the Ballast Water Treatment business in fiscal year 2019.

This momentum is poised to continue, and even accelerate, with the entry into force on 8 September 2019 of the regulation for existing vessels, requiring global shipowners to install Ballast Water Treatment Systems on all ships in their fleet.

IMO: International Maritime Organisation - USCG: United States Coast Guard

