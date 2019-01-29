BIOGEN REPORTS RECORD REVENUES FOR BOTH THE FULL YEAR AND

Q4 2018, $13.5 BILLION AND $3.5 BILLION, RESPECTIVELY

2018 revenues grew 10%, driven primarily by SPINRAZA®

2018 GAAP EPS increased 81%; Non-GAAP EPS increased 20%

Company added six clinical programs to neuroscience pipeline in 2018

Biogen reported positive Phase 1 data for BIIB067 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Cambridge, Mass., January 29, 2019 -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today reported full year and fourth quarter 2018 financial results.

"In 2018 Biogen executed well against our strategic priorities and financial objectives," said Michel Vounatsos, Biogen's chief executive officer. "We made significant progress developing and expanding our pipeline, as well as advancing multiple modalities to potentially deliver new therapies to patients. We also reported solid revenue growth for the year, led by continued strong global penetration of SPINRAZA, significant gains in our biosimilars business, and resilience in our core MS business. We believe our strong base business, including a deep and diversified neuroscience pipeline, positions Biogen well to take advantage of the opportunities before us. As always, we remain focused on allocating capital efficiently and appropriately with the objective of maximizing returns for our shareholders over the long term."

Financial Results

• Full year total revenues were $13.5 billion, a 10% increase versus the prior year. o Full year multiple sclerosis (MS) revenues, including $478 million in royalties on the sales of OCREVUS®, were relatively stable versus the prior year at $9.1 billion. ▪ For the fourth quarter of 2018 MS revenues, including $152 million in royalties on the sales of OCREVUS, grew 2% versus the prior year to $2.3 billion. o Full year revenue growth was driven primarily by the continued global launch of SPINRAZA, which contributed $1.7 billion in revenues compared to $884 million in the prior year.

• Full year GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Biogen Inc. were $4.4 billion and $21.58, respectively, compared to $2.5 billion and $11.92, respectively, in the prior year.

o Full year 2017 GAAP net income and diluted EPS attributable to Biogen Inc. were negatively impacted by $1.2 billion and $5.51, respectively, due to the transition toll tax and re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets related to the U.S. corporate tax reform legislation.

• Full year Non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS attributable to Biogen Inc. were $5.4 billion and $26.20, respectively, compared to $4.6 billion and $21.81, respectively, in the prior year.

(In millions, except per share amounts) Total Revenues $ GAAP net income# $ GAAP diluted EPS $ Non-GAAP net income# $ 1,400 $ 1,494 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 6.99 $ 7.40 Q4 '18 v. Q4 '18 v. FY '18 v. Q4 '17 Q3 '18 Q4 '17 FY '18 FY '17 FY '17 $ 3,307 3% 7% $ 13,453 $ 12,274 10% 947 $ 1,444 $ (297) (34%) NMF $ 4,431 $ 2,539 75% 4.73 $ 7.15 $ (1.40) (34%) NMF $ 21.58 $ 11.92 81% $ 1,116 (6%) 25% 16% $ 5.26 (6%) 33% 20%

Q4 '18

Q3 '18

3,526 $ 3,439

$ 5,378 $ 4,645 $ 26.20 $ 21.81 # Net income attributable to Biogen Inc.

Note: Percent changes represented as favorable/(unfavorable)

A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP full year and quarterly financial results can be found in Table 3 at the end of this news release.

"We have shown strong momentum in building depth in our core growth areas beyond Alzheimer's disease, as we continue to build multiple franchises within neuroscience," Mr. Vounatsos continued. "The positive data for BIIB067 in SOD1 ALS highlight the potential to leverage groundbreaking science to address previously untreatable diseases and exemplifies our strategy to build depth in neuromuscular diseases and movement disorders. Over the next 12-18 months, we expect to have several important data readouts across clinical programs in multiple sclerosis, progressive supranuclear palsy, and Alzheimer's disease."

Revenue Highlights

(In millions)

Q4 '18

Q3 '18

Multiple Sclerosis (MS):

TECFIDERA®

$ 1,110

$ 1,090 $ 1,076

Total Interferon

$ 597

$ 590 $ 645

AVONEX®

$ 481

$ 482 $ 520

PLEGRIDY®

$ 116

$ 108 $ 125

TYSABRI® FAMPYRA™ ZINBRYTA®

$ 464

$ 470 $ 463

$ 23

$ 23 $ 24

$

-

$ $ 12

-Spinal Muscular Atrophy:

SPINRAZA

$ $ 363

468

Hemophilia*:

ELOCTATE®

ALPROLIX®

$ $

$ $ - - Other Product Revenues: Biosimilars FUMADERM™ $ 156

$ $ 122 $ 5

$ $ 9

135 5

Total Product Revenues:

$ 2,826

$ 2,780

OCREVUS Royalties

$ 137 $ 77

RITUXAN®/GAZYVA® Revenues

$ 375 $ 338

Other Revenues

Total Revenues

$ 3,526

$ 147 $ 180

$ 3,439

MS Product Revenues + OCREVUS Royalties

$ 2,346

$ 2,310

$ 2,712 Q4 '18 v. Q4 '18 v. FY '18 v. Q3 '18 Q4 '17 FY '18 FY '17 FY '17 2% 3% $ 4,274 $ 4,214 1% 1% (7%) $ 2,363 $ 2,646 (11%) (0%) (8%) $ 1,915 $ 2,152 (11%) 7% (7%) $ 448 $ 494 (9%) (1%) 0% $ 1,864 $ 1,973 (6%) 1% (6%) $ 93 $ 92 1% NMF (100%) $ 1 $ 53 (98%) 0% 30% $ 1,724 $ 884 95% NMF NMF $ - $ 48 (100%) NMF NMF $ - $ 26 (100%) 16% 28% $ 545 $ 380 44% 4% (44%) $ 22 $ 40 (44%) 2% 4% 5% 11% 97% 200% 2% 13% 7% 13% (8%) 63% $ 3,307 3% 7% 10% $ 2,296 2% 2% (1%) Q4 '17

- -

$ 10,887 $ 10,355 $ 159 $ 1,400 $ 360 $ 13,453 $ 12,274 $ 9,073 $ 9,137 Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding; percent changes represented as favorable/(unfavorable) * In Q1 2017 Biogen completed the spin-off of its global hemophilia business. As of February 1, 2017, Biogen no longer records product revenues for ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX. • In the fourth quarter of 2018 channel inventory levels in the U.S. increased by approximately $115 million for TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, and TYSABRI combined. This compares to relatively stable inventory levels in the third quarter of 2018 and an increase of approximately $50 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. • In the fourth quarter of 2018 SPINRAZA revenues comprised $236 million in sales in the U.S. and $234 million in sales outside the U.S. The number of commercial patients receiving SPINRAZA grew approximately 9% in the U.S. and approximately 18% outside the U.S. versus the third quarter of 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2018 Biogen recorded SPINRAZA revenues in over 40 countries. SPINRAZA revenues outside the



U.S. were negatively impacted by a combination of lower volumes in certain markets due to loading dose dynamics, the timing of shipments in certain distributor markets, and pricing dynamics in certain markets.

Expense Highlights

Q4 '18 v. Q4 '18 v. FY '18 v. (In millions) Q4 '18 Q3 '18 Q4 '17 FY '18 FY '17 FY '17 GAAP cost of sales $ 489 $ 461 $ 509 (6%) 4% $ 1,816 $ 1,630 (11%) Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 489 $ 461 $ 509 (6%) 4% $ 1,816 $ 1,630 (11%) GAAP R&D $ 612 $ 508 $ 588 (21%) (4%) $ 2,597 $ 2,254 (15%) Non-GAAP R&D $ 602 $ 508 $ 588 (18%) (2%) $ 2,425 $ 2,251 (8%) GAAP SG&A $ 591 $ 498 $ 572 (19%) (3%) $ 2,106 $ 1,934 (9%) Non-GAAP SG&A $ 591 $ 495 $ 554 (19%) (7%) $ 2,095 $ 1,899 (10%) Q3 '18

Q4 '17

Note: Percent changes represented as favorable & (unfavorable)

• R&D expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 included $35 million related to the option exercise with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Ionis) to develop and commercialize BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx), an antisense oligonucleotide for ALS with superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) mutations.

• R&D expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 included $17 million related to the collaboration and research and development services agreement with C4 Therapeutics (C4T).

• SG&A expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased versus the third quarter of 2018 primarily due to timing of spend as well as certain investments across sales and marketing, worldwide medical, and general and administrative expense.

Other Financial Highlights

• For 2018 the Company's effective full year GAAP tax rate was 24%, and the Company's effective full year Non-GAAP tax rate was 21%. For the fourth quarter of 2018 the Company's effective GAAP tax rate was 33%, and the Company's effective Non-GAAP tax rate was 21%. o In the fourth quarter of 2017 Biogen booked a GAAP-only tax charge of $1.2 billion related to the U.S. corporate tax reform legislation. o In the fourth quarter of 2018 Biogen booked a GAAP-only tax charge of $136 million related to the initial recognition of deferred taxes on the global intangible low-taxed income (GILTI) tax of international earnings, a component of the U.S. corporate tax reform legislation.

• Throughout 2018 Biogen repurchased approximately 14.8 million shares of the Company's common stock for a total value of approximately $4.4 billion, including approximately 4.3 million shares repurchased in the fourth quarter of 2018 for a total value of approximately $1.4 billion.

• As of December 31, 2018, Biogen had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling approximately $4.9 billion, and approximately $5.9 billion in notes payable and other financing arrangements.

• The Company generated $6.2 billion in net cash flows from operations in 2018, including $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

• For 2018 the Company's full year weighted average diluted shares were 205 million. For the fourth quarter of 2018 the Company's weighted average diluted shares were 200 million.

2019 Financial Guidance

Biogen also announced its full year 2019 financial guidance. This guidance consists of the following components:

• Revenue is expected to be approximately $13.6 billion to $13.8 billion.

• GAAP and Non-GAAP R&D expense is expected to be approximately 16% to 17% of total revenue. o This guidance does not include any impact from potential acquisitions or large business development transactions, as both are hard to predict.

• GAAP and Non-GAAP SG&A expense is expected to be approximately 16% to 17% of total revenue.

• GAAP tax rate is expected to be approximately 18.5% to 19.5%; Non-GAAP tax rate is expected to be approximately 18% to 19%.

• GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $26.65 and $27.65.

• Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $28.00 and $29.00.

Biogen may incur charges, realize gains or losses, or experience other events in 2019 that could cause actual results to vary from this guidance.

Recent Events