BIOLASE : to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference

05/29/2019 | 04:19pm EDT
BIOLASE to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference
May 29, 2019 4:05pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that President and CEO Todd Norbe and Executive Vice President and CFO John Beaver are scheduled to present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational investor conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 8:40 am Pacific Time and will be meeting with investors.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at the investor relations section of BIOLASE's website at www.biolase.com. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with BIOLASE, please contact your LD Micro representative.

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View BIOLASE's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/BIOL. Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 327 patented and 69 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver the best results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 38,100 laser systems to date in over 90 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer markets.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.
BIOLASE, Inc.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolase-to-present-at-9th-annual-ld-micro-invitational-investor-conference-300858558.html

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.

Released May 29, 2019

Disclaimer

BioLase Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 20:18:06 UTC
