BIOLIFE4D Launches Second Regulation A+ (Mini-IPO) Offering Due to Popular Demand

BIOLIFE4D’s Regulation A+ offering will allow the company to sell up to 3,965,493 shares of its securities to the public. BIOLIFE4D is offering shares at $12.00 USD per share with a minimum investment of 90 shares for $1,080 USD. The offering will be conducted on a best efforts basis through our website, https://biolife4d.com/investing-in-biolife/ , where the Offering Circular relating to the offering is posted.

BIOLIFE4D has chosen to launch a second Regulation A+ due to popular demand. Since the initial Regulation A+ launch in 2018, the Company has made significant progress in its lab, including the successful demonstration of its ability to 3D bioprint human tissue, along with heart components like chambers, ventricles, and patches. BIOLIFE4D believes it is well ahead of schedule in its scientific process and expects to be able to announce a significant scientific milestone in the near future.

“We are excited to open our second Regulation A+ investment opportunity today, and to provide more people the chance to support our life-saving mission of changing the way heart disease is treated forever,” said Steven Morris, CEO, BIOLIFE4D. “We have achieved many extraordinary things in the lab this year and we believe we are only just getting started as we move toward achieving our end goal of 3D bioprinting hearts viable for transplant. We hope you’ll join us in our mission and become part of the BIOLIFE4D team today.”

The BIOLIFE4D bioprinted organ replacement process begins with a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) procedure used to create a detailed three-dimensional image of a patient’s heart. Using this image, a computer software program will construct a digital model of a new heart for the patient, matching the shape and size of the original. Doctors safely take cells from the patient via a blood sample, and leveraging recent stem cell research breakthroughs, BIOLIFE4D plans to reprogram those blood cells and convert them to create specialized heart cells.

A “bio-ink” is created using the specialized heart cells combined with nutrients and other materials that will help the cells survive the bioprinting process. Bioprinting is done with a 3D bioprinter that is fed the dimensions obtained from the MRI. After printing, the heart is then matured in a bioreactor, conditioned to make it stronger and readied for patient transplant.

Securities are offered pursuant to a Regulation A+. Investors are encouraged to read the Offering Circular and exhibits and consult with their tax, legal, or financial professional prior to investing.

About BIOLIFE4D

BIOLIFE4D is a pioneering biotech company laser focused on leveraging advances in life sciences and tissue engineering to 3D bioprint a viable human heart suitable for transplant – lifesaving technology that gives patients the gift of time. With BIOLIFE4D, a patient-specific, fully functioning heart will be created through 3D bioprinting using the patient’s own cells – eliminating the well-known challenges of organ rejection and long donor waiting lists that plague existing organ transplant methods. BIOLIFE4D is driving a movement to transform the treatment of heart disease, the leading cause of death among both men and women globally. Learn more and invest at biolife4d.com . Connect with us on social media on Twitter (@BIOLIFE4D), Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

