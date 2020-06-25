BIONIK Laboratories Launches InMotion Connect™, Driving Outcomes through Internet of Things (IoT) and Intelligent Data

InMotion Connect™, a cloud-based data analytics solution, combines real-time robot data with deep expertise of BIONIK’s clinical specialists to partner with each clinic, promoting robot utilization, supporting clinician engagement, and enhancing patient care

BIONIK partners with Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services with an initial deployment at Oklahoma City location

BIONIK Laboratories Corp. (OTCQB:BNKL) ("BIONIK" or the "Company"), a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and assistive technology solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home, today announced it has launched its InMotion Connect™ platform, a comprehensive solution to meet the data connectivity and analytics needs of hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide.

InMotion Connect™ is a cloud-based data analytics solution that securely streams and stores anonymized data from all connected InMotion® robotics devices to BIONIK’s cloud server hosted by Amazon AWS, providing contextual and relevant data to reach hospital clinicians and management teams when it matters the most. It combines real-time data of each InMotion® robotic device with the deep clinical knowledge and expertise of BIONIK’s clinical specialists to collaboratively partner with each clinic to promote utilization of the robotic devices and support clinician engagement, with the goal of enhancing patient care. Reporting capabilities in the platform focus on deep data analytics with customizable and adaptive dashboards to support effective decision making for clinicians and for hospital management.

Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City, a Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services (“Kindred”) managed site, is BIONIK’s flagship deployment of InMotion Connect™. The deployment follows a pilot program with Kindred where more than 20 hospitals participated in an initiative to use data to empower on-site and hospital system-wide decision making to drive better technology adoption. Cloud-based data analytics were combined with BIONIK’s clinical specialists to collaboratively partner with local staff to drive optimal use of InMotion® technology, while the resulting data was utilized by both local and corporate hospital management to support better utilization of the robots as well as improved patient outcomes.

“We’re pleased to partner with BIONIK for the launch of InMotion Connect™ and to deploy their innovative platform at Mercy Rehab Oklahoma City. The value-add of being able to manage patient treatment remotely is even more important today than ever before, and we believe BIONIK’s Connect™ platform provides the robust capabilities our clinicians need to ensure optimal patient outcomes,” said Russ Bailey, Chief Operating Officer, Kindred Rehabilitation Hospitals.

The Company believes that technology adoption can be one of the biggest barriers for the successful implementation of new systems within clinics. InMotion Connect™ has been designed by BIONIK to provide valuable and insightful data that is expected to help maximize technology adoption and increase asset utilization, better engage clinicians and management teams, lead to better patient outcomes, and increase returns on investment.

“At BIONIK, we emanate solutions. InMotion Connect™ targets the critical need to improve technology adoption at each rehabilitation clinic that can be monitored through the platform to ensure that the state-of-the-art rehabilitation methods are effectively in use across the hospital network. The single platform that can be accessed anywhere, anytime, helps increasing technology adoption due to convenience and ease-of-use for the clinician, hospital management and headquarter teams,” said Dr. Eric Dusseux, CEO, BIONIK. “It is another new step for BIONIK, updating the traditional neurorehabilitation process, and sowing the seeds of the future, allowing our clients to benefit from our data solution to improve technology productivity and increase return on assets”.

About BIONIK Laboratories Corp.

BIONIK Laboratories is a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The Company has a portfolio of products focused on upper and lower extremity rehabilitation for stroke and other mobility-impaired patients, including three products on the market and three products in varying stages of development.

