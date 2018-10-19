Log in
BIOQUAL Presents Unaudited Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

10/19/2018 | 08:46pm CEST

BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC Pink: BIOQ) (www.bioqual.com):

 

Three Months Ended
August 31,

 

2018

   

2017

 
Revenue $ 9,652,869 $ 8,704,753
 
Income Before Income Tax $ 887,173 $ 1,362,298
 
Net Income $ 627,673 $ 786,698
 

Basic Earnings per Share of Common Stock

$

.70

$

.88

 

Diluted Earnings per Share of Common Stock

$

.70

$

.88

 

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding For Basic Earnings Per Share

 

893,416

 

893,416

 

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding For Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

893,468

 

893,416

 

For more detail related to the fiscal year 2019 unaudited first quarter results, please visit our web site at www.bioqual.com.

Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts and obtain new contracts; the Company’s ability to obtain new government or commercial contracts; continued demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the Company’s ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing the Company’s contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.


© Business Wire 2018
