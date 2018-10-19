BIOQUAL Presents Unaudited Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC Pink: BIOQ) (www.bioqual.com):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
August 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
9,652,869
|
|
|
$
|
8,704,753
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Tax
|
|
$
|
887,173
|
|
|
$
|
1,362,298
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
627,673
|
|
|
$
|
786,698
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings per Share of Common Stock
|
|
$
|
.70
|
|
|
$
|
.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Share of Common Stock
|
|
$
|
.70
|
|
|
$
|
.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding For Basic Earnings
Per Share
|
|
|
893,416
|
|
|
|
893,416
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding For Diluted Earnings
Per Share
|
|
|
893,468
|
|
|
|
893,416
|
|
|
|
|
|
For more detail related to the fiscal year 2019 unaudited first quarter
results, please visit our web site at www.bioqual.com.
Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are
forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results
could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number
of factors including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend
current government contracts and obtain new contracts; the Company’s
ability to obtain new government or commercial contracts; continued
demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the
Company’s ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the
requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing
the Company’s contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including
its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital
needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash
on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of
financing/capital sources to the Company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005536/en/