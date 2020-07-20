Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BISTel : Previews Semiconductor Industry's First Centralized AI Platform for Collaborative Knowledge Sharing Fab Model at Semicon West

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 11:23pm EDT

Semiconductor Digest Magazine to Host Semicon West Webcast, July 21, 2pm PDT

An aging workforce, tribal knowledge and an highly siloed manufacturing organization continues to hinder progress toward achieving the fab of the future and industry 4.0. says BISTel, the world leader in engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor manufacturing. CEO, W.K. Choi, says BISTel plans to address these long-standing challenges by previewing an AI based platform that creates a first of its kind collaborative knowledge sharing fab model at this year’s 50th Semicon West, a virtual tradeshow, July 20-22. BISTel will demonstrate the new DSS on the Semiconductor Digest Webcast at 2 pm, July 21 during the annual Semicon West tradeshow.

Cloud, AI, Edge, Big Data and IoT technologies have improved fortunes for semiconductor manufacturers. Many of these improvements are still limited to an individual task, equipment or process. In addition, BISTel says speedier adoption of these technologies and a collaborative approach is key to realizing long-term continuous improvement in manufacturing and sustained profitability

“Our smart decision support platform builds on these advances, enabling the next step in smart manufacturing improvements in the fab,” said Mr. Choi. “We are creating an eco-system where AI improves the way we work inside the fab, across fabs and geographies. Empowering engineers with self-diagnostics, self-optimization and self-correction capabilities throughout this new fab eco-system will provide a continuous improvement framework that takes fab efficiency to a higher level.”

Presented by BISTel America President, Tom Ho, and Head of Global Product Management, Monsieur Gabriel Villareal, BISTel’s AI powered Smart Decision Support System introduces the concept of a centralized AI platform to automate collaboration between different manufacturing applications. It captures, manages, and distributes knowledge from applications to empower engineers and users across fabs and in the sub fabs with recommendations, insights, and analysis to make better decisions.

Fab of the Future - A Collaborative Knowledge Sharing Fab Model
Hosted by Semiconductor Digest Magazine and

Featured at BISTelligence 2020

Speakers:
Mr. Tom Ho, President
Mr. Gabriel Villareal

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Contact: stewart.chalmers@bistel.com

About BISTel

BISTel is the world’s leading supplier of engineering equipment systems (EES) and intelligent, A.I. smart applications that improves automation, and generates insights for continuous improvement across the entire manufacturing ecosystem. Its AI based anomaly detection, root cause analysis and predictive analytics solutions empower engineers with the tools they need to make more informed decisions. This enables yield improvement, increased engineering productivity, and substantial cost savings as well as an overall improvement in manufacturing efficiency. Through a new AI based decision support system (DSS), BISTel is pioneering collaboration between different manufacturing applications to capture, manage, and distribute knowledge from these applications to empower engineers still further, yielding new insights, and analysis to make even smarter manufacturing decisions.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:06aREGAL INTERNATIONAL : Result of Application for Extension of Time to Announce The Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019 (“FY2019”), First Quarter of Financial Period Ended 31 March 2020 (“1QFY2020”) and Second Quarter of Financial Period Ended 30 June 2020 (“2QFY2020”), to Convene Annual General Meeting for FY2019, and to Issue the Sustainability Report for FY2019
PU
12:02aMICROSOFT : Nine Leading Businesses Launch New Initiative to Accelerate Progress to a Net Zero Future
PR
07/202020 FIRST-HALF RESULTS : All divisions in profit for the first six months
PU
07/20Gold hovers near nine-year high as virus fears drive safe-haven demand
RE
07/20AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : América Móvil informs dividend payment results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2VALE S.A. : VALE S A : 07/20/2020 Vale informs on estimates update for pellets and S11D
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : U.S. adds 11 companies to economic blacklist over China's treatment of ..
4ISIGNTHIS LTD : iSignthis Ltd No Material Non Compliance Findings by Independent Expert
5LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Growth Accelerates, Q1 Revenue Up 23%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group