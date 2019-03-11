BISTel : SEMICON China User Forum Spotlights New Cloud IoT, Edge Computing, Big Data and AI technologies

Semicon China, Booth 7748-- BISTel,
a leading provider of adaptive intelligent (AI) applications for smart
manufacturing announced today that it will showcase its first commercial
IoT Edge computing, Big Data and A.I. solutions at its annual SEMICON
China User Forum, March 21 in Shanghai, China. Chinese IC industry
leaders will flock to the annual China smart manufacturing event for
hands on technical demonstrations of new IoT Edge computing and AI
solutions that detect, analyze, and predict outcomes to everyday
manufacturing challenges thereby mitigating risk, improving yield and
growing China’s domestic semiconductor industry. BISTel will discuss
plans to integrate new Cloud based IoT strategic partnerships into its
smart manufacturing roadmap.
BISTel is the market leader in engineering automation systems to the
global semiconductor and flat panel manufacturing industries. BISTel has
grown its China business by upgrading and accelerating the pace of
semiconductor innovation in China. According to the Made in China (MIC)
2025 plan, moving the country from a system where products are assembled
to one where products are invented, designed and produced in China is
core to the MIC 2025 strategy. BISTel solutions support this plan, and
have succeeded through deeper, business and strategic partnerships with
local Chinese customers and government associations.
“Our latest AI products and industry leading Equipment Engineering
Systems (EES) for China will substantially improves the quality of
Chinese IC manufacturing, increase Chinese innovation and improve
engineering productivity,” commented W.K. Choi, CEO.
The BISTel SEMICON China user forum showcases the latest digital
manufacturing innovations. It demonstrates how these technologies
improve equipment utilization, yields, eliminate downtime, and improve
the quality of China’s electronics manufacturing sector.
“This year, we have oversubscribed the number of attending semiconductor
and electronics engineers,” noted Choi. “How we integrate our smart
manufacturing applications with recently announced Cloud, Big Data and
IoT technology partners will be on display as we share with our
customers our vision for the future.”
|
Event Details
|
|
|
|
What
|
|
BISTel Semicon China User Forum (Invitation only)
|
|
When
|
|
March 21, 2019, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|
|
Where
|
|
Jumeirah Himalayas Hotel 1108 Meihua Rd, ShiJi
|
|
|
GongYuan, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 201203
|
|
Keynote
|
|
Meeting China's Growing Smart Manufacturing Requirements
|
|
Contact:
|
|
wangfeng@bistel.com or marketing@bistel.com
For more information visit bistel.com
