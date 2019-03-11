BISTel : SEMICON China User Forum Spotlights New Cloud IoT, Edge Computing, Big Data and AI technologies

Semicon China, Booth 7748-- BISTel, a leading provider of adaptive intelligent (AI) applications for smart manufacturing announced today that it will showcase its first commercial IoT Edge computing, Big Data and A.I. solutions at its annual SEMICON China User Forum, March 21 in Shanghai, China. Chinese IC industry leaders will flock to the annual China smart manufacturing event for hands on technical demonstrations of new IoT Edge computing and AI solutions that detect, analyze, and predict outcomes to everyday manufacturing challenges thereby mitigating risk, improving yield and growing China’s domestic semiconductor industry. BISTel will discuss plans to integrate new Cloud based IoT strategic partnerships into its smart manufacturing roadmap.

BISTel is the market leader in engineering automation systems to the global semiconductor and flat panel manufacturing industries. BISTel has grown its China business by upgrading and accelerating the pace of semiconductor innovation in China. According to the Made in China (MIC) 2025 plan, moving the country from a system where products are assembled to one where products are invented, designed and produced in China is core to the MIC 2025 strategy. BISTel solutions support this plan, and have succeeded through deeper, business and strategic partnerships with local Chinese customers and government associations.

“Our latest AI products and industry leading Equipment Engineering Systems (EES) for China will substantially improves the quality of Chinese IC manufacturing, increase Chinese innovation and improve engineering productivity,” commented W.K. Choi, CEO.

The BISTel SEMICON China user forum showcases the latest digital manufacturing innovations. It demonstrates how these technologies improve equipment utilization, yields, eliminate downtime, and improve the quality of China’s electronics manufacturing sector.

“This year, we have oversubscribed the number of attending semiconductor and electronics engineers,” noted Choi. “How we integrate our smart manufacturing applications with recently announced Cloud, Big Data and IoT technology partners will be on display as we share with our customers our vision for the future.”

Event Details What BISTel Semicon China User Forum (Invitation only) When March 21, 2019, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Where Jumeirah Himalayas Hotel 1108 Meihua Rd, ShiJi GongYuan, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 201203 Keynote Meeting China’s Growing Smart Manufacturing Requirements Contact: wangfeng@bistel.com or marketing@bistel.com

For more information visit bistel.com

