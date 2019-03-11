Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BISTel : SEMICON China User Forum Spotlights New Cloud IoT, Edge Computing, Big Data and AI technologies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 02:34pm EDT

Semicon China, Booth 7748-- BISTel, a leading provider of adaptive intelligent (AI) applications for smart manufacturing announced today that it will showcase its first commercial IoT Edge computing, Big Data and A.I. solutions at its annual SEMICON China User Forum, March 21 in Shanghai, China. Chinese IC industry leaders will flock to the annual China smart manufacturing event for hands on technical demonstrations of new IoT Edge computing and AI solutions that detect, analyze, and predict outcomes to everyday manufacturing challenges thereby mitigating risk, improving yield and growing China’s domestic semiconductor industry. BISTel will discuss plans to integrate new Cloud based IoT strategic partnerships into its smart manufacturing roadmap.

BISTel is the market leader in engineering automation systems to the global semiconductor and flat panel manufacturing industries. BISTel has grown its China business by upgrading and accelerating the pace of semiconductor innovation in China. According to the Made in China (MIC) 2025 plan, moving the country from a system where products are assembled to one where products are invented, designed and produced in China is core to the MIC 2025 strategy. BISTel solutions support this plan, and have succeeded through deeper, business and strategic partnerships with local Chinese customers and government associations.

“Our latest AI products and industry leading Equipment Engineering Systems (EES) for China will substantially improves the quality of Chinese IC manufacturing, increase Chinese innovation and improve engineering productivity,” commented W.K. Choi, CEO.

The BISTel SEMICON China user forum showcases the latest digital manufacturing innovations. It demonstrates how these technologies improve equipment utilization, yields, eliminate downtime, and improve the quality of China’s electronics manufacturing sector.

“This year, we have oversubscribed the number of attending semiconductor and electronics engineers,” noted Choi. “How we integrate our smart manufacturing applications with recently announced Cloud, Big Data and IoT technology partners will be on display as we share with our customers our vision for the future.”

Event Details

 
 

What

BISTel Semicon China User Forum (Invitation only)
 

When

March 21, 2019, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
 

Where

Jumeirah Himalayas Hotel 1108 Meihua Rd, ShiJi
GongYuan, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 201203
 

Keynote

Meeting China’s Growing Smart Manufacturing Requirements
 

Contact:

wangfeng@bistel.com or marketing@bistel.com

For more information visit bistel.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:44pCHINA MOBILE : Jefferies lift YOFC to HK$39.16
AQ
02:44pBEIJING CAPITAL LAND : BJ Capital Land year net down 9% to RMB1.92 billion
AQ
02:43pGTX INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of GTx, Inc. - GTXI
PR
02:43pPrize-winning author, 21 U.N. workers among dead in Ethiopian Airlines crash
RE
02:41pINTERSERVE : woos hold-out investor ahead of rescue vote
RE
02:41pBOEING : U.S. transport chief reviewing fatal Boeing plane crashes 'very carefully'
RE
02:41pCIENA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:41pBAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Announces FDA Delay in the Review of the Biologics License Application for MVA-BN Smallpox Vaccine
AQ
02:37pCENTURY INV : F.s-(ceig)-11-03-2019
AQ
02:37pGULF HOTEL B S C : Key Person transaction on Gulf Hotel Group B.S.C shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
2INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia outbids Intel to buy Israel's Mellanox in data center push
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income
4ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.