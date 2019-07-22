BITPoint Consolidates Crypto-to-Fiat Exchange Leadership in Latin America With Launch in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are glad to officially announce the next step in our regional expansion enabling Ecuadorians secure access to crypto assets," says Julian Geovo, Operations Director at BITPoint Latam. "The industry keeps growing and we have seen a consistent demand in the region. Ecuadorian residents now have formalized options to access a world-class trading platform to participate in the digital assets market."

www.bitpoint.com.ec – Japanese crypto-to-fiat exchange operator lands in Ecuador to introduce its compliant exchange model as first formal exchange operator in the country.

to introduce its compliant exchange model as first formal exchange operator in the country. BITPoint allows people and corporations to operate buying and selling crypto assets by depositing and withdrawing money from and to their local bank accounts in Ecuador .

. BITPoint Ecuador offers trading pairs of USD against Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ripple (XRP) and Litecoin (LTC) at highly competitive prices and has professional features such as margin trading for USD/BTC.

Ecuador becomes the third country in Latin America where BITPoint has opened operations in 2019, after launches in Panama and Peru .

BITPoint offers its users in Latin America:

Buy and sell the main crypto assets using local currency, fast and compliant. Secure transactions and crypto funds management. User-friendly platform, available for desktop and mobile devices, suitable for novice and professional traders with their Margin Trading and Stop Loss feature. Market and Limit orders are available for all crypto assets supported. High liquidity and market depth for the fast compensation on high volume transactions.

About BITPoint Latam

BITPoint embarks in Latin America in 2019 with an ambitious expansion plan, starting with Panama and Peru as initial launches, followed by Ecuador as third market to consolidate the regional leadership position in the industry.

BITPoint Latam has advanced-cutting edge technology used in Japan and self-regulates their operations according to processes, protocols and standards implemented under the Japanese government license.

