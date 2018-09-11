BJ Wholesale Club : Offers Free Trial for Residents to Stock Up for Hurricane Florence

BJ's Wholesale Club Offers Free Trial for Residents to Stock Up for Hurricane Florence

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (September 11, 2018) - BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) is offering residents of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia the ability to stock up ahead of Hurricane Florence with no membership fee. Non-members can sign up for a free three-month trial at the membership desk of their local BJ's Wholesale Club.

Residents can stock up at BJ's Wholesale Club for all of their storm preparation needs including water, batteries, gas, food and more. Availability may vary. Digital coupons can be downloaded through the BJ's app or at https://coupons.bjs.com/ to help save on storm stock up.

Residents who sign up for the free three-month trial will also have the option to join BJ's Wholesale Club for just $25 - that's more than 50 percent off.

