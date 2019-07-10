BK Technologies : Receives $3.1 Million Order from USDA Forest Service

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 - BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American: BKTI) today announced that its operating subsidiary received an order totaling approximately $3.1 million dollars from the U.S. Forest Service (USFS). The order is for BK's KNG-Series Digital P-25 portable and mobile radios with accessories. The order is expected to be fulfilled in the third quarter of 2019.

BK President Tim Vitou commented, 'As BK has done for decades, we are proud to support the wildland fire suppression professionals of the USFS, and look forward to doing so for many years to come. With lives on the line, the entire company treats our support of the USFS very seriously. Accordingly, the USFS has long demonstrated their confidence in BK products, deploying thousands of our radios in harsh and life-threatening conditions. We are pleased to be the radio of choice in supporting their critical mission.'

About BK Technologies, Inc.

BK Technologies Corporation is an American holding company deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, with its operating subsidiary manufacturing high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our every-day heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol 'BKTI'. Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.