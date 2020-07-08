Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BKD Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. ("Brookdale" or the "Company") (NYSE: BKD) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Brookdale securities between August 10, 2016, and April 29, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bkd.      

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Brookdale's financial performance was sustained by, among other things, the Company's purposeful understaffing of its senior living communities; (2) the foregoing conduct subjected Brookdale to an increased risk of litigation and, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results were unsustainable; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bkd or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Brookdale you have until August 24, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aVeruna Welcomes HipTen as New Implementation Partner
GL
11:16aROHM and LEADRIVE Establish a Joint Laboratory
GL
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Tampax Partners With Amy Schumer to Turn Your Question Marks Into Periods
BU
11:15aPLATO GOLD : Retains Investor Relations Agency in Germany
EQ
11:13aPESA Applauds Implementation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement
PU
11:13aKansas City Area Employment – May 2020
PU
11:13aPPHE HOTEL : welcomes guests with launch of 20-step Reassuring Moments safety and wellbeing programme
PU
11:13aMore than one million persons could have returned to work in the 2nd week of June July 03, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
4MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman
5CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA : CREDIT AGRICOLE : ECB suffers rare loss in EU court

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group